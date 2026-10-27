Unmasking the Real Reasons Behind President Ruto’s Sudden Postponement of His 4-Day Gusii Mega-Tour

Unmasking the Real Reasons Behind President Ruto’s Sudden Postponement of His 4-Day Gusii Mega-Tour

Unmasking the Real Reasons Behind President Ruto’s Sudden Postponement of His 4-Day Gusii Mega-Tour

President William Ruto’s postponed Gusii tour has raised questions over regional political tensions, delayed development projects and the growing influence of Fred Matiang’i.

President William Ruto’s abruptly aborted four-day development tour of the Gusii region has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, pulling back the curtain on severe internal fissures within his broad-based government coalition.

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The last-minute postponement, occurring just hours before the Head of State was scheduled to touch down in Kisii and Nyamira counties, has laid bare a region growing increasingly hostile to unfulfilled state pledges while warming up to its native political heavyweight, former "Super CS" Dr Fred Matiang’i.

While official communications chalked the delay up to scheduling logistics and the need to streamline local priorities, deep-level political analysis reveals a far more complex reality.

Facing intense local public pressure, escalating turf battles among rival Kenya Kwanza power brokers, and the spectre of stalled multi-million-shilling infrastructure projects, presidential organizers realized that the high-stakes four-day visit risked devolving into a public relations disaster ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Dr. Fred Matiang’i

The true backdrop to the aborted tour is the rapid political resurgence of Dr Fred Matiang’i, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary who has now assumed the leadership of the Jubilee Party and declared a full-throttle presidential campaign for 2027 under a united opposition banner.

For years, Gusiiland, encompassing Kisii and Nyamira counties, has served as a battleground for national coalitions. However, Matiang’i’s active return to the political arena has unified substantial local backing, creating a native son phenomenon that presents an existential threat to President Ruto’s voter mobilisation efforts in Western Kenya.

Local political analysts observe that the Gusii electorate is increasingly rallying behind Matiang’i’s candidature, viewing him as the region's best shot at the presidency.

State House planners were acutely aware that taking the President into Gusiiland without ironclad, fully funded development deliverables would only play into the hands of the opposition, cementing the perception that the administration is offering rhetoric while local leaders push for genuine regional transformation.

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Stalled Airstrips and Ghost Projects: The Suneka Dilemma

President William Ruto addressing a rally as part of his ongoing development tour in Ukambani region.

Beyond high-level political posturing, the immediate catalyst for the tour's postponement stems from a catastrophic failure to deliver on high-profile infrastructure commitments made during previous presidential visits.

Chief among these flashpoints is the upgrading of the Suneka Airstrip in Kisii County. During an April visit, President Ruto personally promised residents that the government had allocated Ksh400 million to transform the dilapidated facility into a modern regional airport complete with a new terminal building within eight months.

However, community members and local leaders report that contractors vacated the site shortly after the high-profile groundbreaking event, leaving the project completely abandoned.

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Had the President visited between October 23 and October 26 as originally scheduled, he would have been confronted by angry residents demanding answers on why the promised airstrip remains an empty field.

Similar anxieties surround other promised projects across Nyamira and Kisii, including delayed road network expansions, stalled market construction programs, and promised agricultural processing hubs that have yet to materialise.

Inside the Emergency Nairobi Meetings: Lawmakers Plead for Time

Faced with a hostile ground reality, pro-government legislators scrambled to intervene before the President embarked on the trip. North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, who serves as the chairman of the Gusii Parliamentary Caucus, admitted that lawmakers actively petitioned the Head of State to push back the visit so pending work could be sorted out.

"All government-allied legislators convened in Nairobi to review the itinerary. The President had been scheduled to tour Gusii from Friday, October 23, to Monday, October 26," Nyamoko explained during a public engagement in North Mugirango. "We appealed to him to grant us additional time to put our house in order and push pending programmes forward."

Behind closed doors, the strategic review was marked by sharp disagreements among state organisers, regional politicians, and cabinet officials over the trip's agenda.

A series of high-level consultative sessions were held at Nairobi's Serena Hotel to salvage the visit. The talks were convened by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, a key native representative in the Cabinet, alongside Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

"We met to review ongoing state-funded initiatives and identify core development priorities ahead of the presidential visit," CS Ogamba noted following the session.

The emergency meeting drew an array of heavyweights, including Deputy Chief of Staff Josphat Nanok, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi, Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, and lawmakers Alfa Miruka, Steve Mogaka, Zaheer Jhanda, Daniel Manduku, Charles Onchoke, Jerusha Momanyi, Dorice Aburi, and Irene Nyakerario.

Bitter Factionalism Among Power Brokers

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In addition to project delays, intense internal rivalry among Ruto’s point-men in Gusiiland made a unified presidential tour virtually impossible.

Competing political factions within the government alliance have been locked in bitter turf wars, each trying to outmanoeuvre the other to prove their proximity to State House.

Elected UDA MPs, nominated leaders, and local administration figures have repeatedly clashed over event organisation, protocol, and who gets to speak on behalf of the Gusii community.

Senator Esther Okenyuri attempted to steer the narrative back to economic deliverables, asserting: "Our primary focus remains upgrading critical road networks and infrastructure, which are fundamental to uplifting local livelihoods."

However, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi acknowledged that the emergency meetings were vital simply to prevent the administration’s local agenda from collapsing under the weight of internal disputes.

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Governor Simba Arati, who had prepared an extensive itinerary across both Kisii and Nyamira counties, was forced to put all logistics on hold.

When the tour is eventually rescheduled, President Ruto will no longer be able to rely on promises alone. In a region where Dr Fred Matiang’i’s shadow looms larger by the day, the State House team must ensure that heavy machinery is actively on the ground at Suneka Airstrip and that concrete funding is delivered for local roads.