Ruto’s mega projects transforming Nairobi & giving the city a new look

Here are some mega infrastructure projects & developments under President William Ruto in Nairobi.

Nairobi is witnessing a sweeping wave of infrastructure development, transforming Kenya’s capital into a vibrant city and cementing its status as one of Africa’s leading hubs for business, innovation and tourism.

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Four years after taking over from his predecessor, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto and his administration are pushing ahead with billion-shilling projects aimed at reshaping Kenya’s capital, easing chronic traffic congestion and transforming the lives of its residents

The major infrastructure and urban development projects in Nairobi, spanning affordable housing, road construction, markets, transport, drainage and water infrastructure, form part of his legacy.

Affordable housing and urban regeneration

Across the city, informal settlements are giving way to modern housing units, towering into the sky where shanties once stood.

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These houses are not merely physical structures, but carry the hopes and dreams of thousands of Kenyans who lived in slums with little hope of accessing decent dwellings.

Behind this transformation is the Affordable Housing Programme implemented by the government with several projects completed and many more in progress.

President William Ruto at the New Mukuru Housing Estate, where he handed over 1080 houses on May 20, 2025.

The Kibra Southlands Social Housing Project, Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project, Starehe Point Affordable Housing Project and the Mukuru kwa Reuben Affordable Housing are among the highlights of the transformation that is happening one block at a time.

Projects Ruto is betting on to make Nairobi great again

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Kenya is also positioning itself as a leading logistics, conference tourism and hospitality hub in Africa, leveraging its strategic location as a gateway to East and Central Africa, an established aviation network and ongoing investments in transport and urban infrastructure and Nairobi is the nerve centre of the action.

The Bomas International Convention Centre that is under construction is part of the government’s initiative to position Nairobi as a leading destination for conference tourism and hospitality in Africa.

Ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

Across the continent, a quiet contest is unfolding, with governments pouring vast resources into building ultra-modern international airports that promise to redefine how the continent connects with the world.

In Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is set to receive a much-needed makeover with the ambitious modernisation and expansion project set to cost 154.2 billion.

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The expansion will strengthen its ability to accommodate growing international travel and cargo volumes, increasing its annual passenger-handling capacity to approximately 22 million.

Redefining urban mobility

With a rapidly growing population, the government is in a race to transform urban mobility and ease chronic traffic congestion by moving beyond road expansion towards an integrated transport system that connects commuter rail, high-capacity buses, improved pedestrian infrastructure and modern road networks.

Notable projects implemented by the government include the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover, the Upper Hill–Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct and the Nairobi Northern Bypass dualling.

The planned Railway City development, complete with a multimodal transport hub with improved pedestrian access and links to commuter rail, bus rapid transit and other transport systems, is also among the major projects conceived by the current administration.

File image of the artistic impression for the proposed indoor sports and entertainment arena

A new 10,000-seat indoor sports and entertainment arena is also part of the proposed mixed-use development at the Nairobi Railway City precinct.

Talanta Stadium: Ruto’s push to transform Kenya’s sports infrastructure

The iconic Talanta Sports City Stadium, championed by Ruto, marks a major milestone in Kenya’s sports infrastructure development, coming nearly four decades after the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, was completed in 1987.

The iconic Talanta Sports City Stadium

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