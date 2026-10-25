Elon Musk reveals new feature on X that will allow users to send money instantly

Elon Musk has built his fortune by boldly pushing the boundaries of technology and betting on ambitious ideas that could redefine how people live, work and interact with machines.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced new changes on X (formerly Twitter) that will allow users to send money instantly on the platform.

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Musk announced the feature in a brief statement on X, signalling the evolution of the social media platform to including financial services within the platform.

Rather than unveiling an entirely new system, the tech billionaire opted to enhance a feature that users of the platform are familiar with and interact with frequently.

How the feature will work on X

According to the billionaire who also owns the social media giant, enhancements to the like button will allow users of the platform to send money.

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Elon Musk reveals new feature that will allow users to send money instantly on X

Users would be able to send someone $1 (about Sh130) via X Money by holding down the like button.

“We’re adding long press on like to send someone $1 via X Money,” Musk announced on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The feature is part of X’s efforts to leverage on digital connectivity to expand beyond social media posts into financial services and drive financial inclusion.

Efficiency is also part of the plan as users would be able to complete transactions with fewer steps while interacting with content.

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Musk who is the world’s richest man currently did not confirm when the feature would become available on the platform.

He also did not explain whether transaction on the platform would attract any charges and the maximum as well as the minimum amount that users would be able to send.

X Money

Keen on extending the connection beyond social media posts to financial services, Musk launched X Money on July 27, 2026.

Forbes details that the service which was developed in partnership with Visa includes to allow users to send and receive money through their X accounts.

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Elon Musk

It includes peer-to-peer transfers, direct deposits and an X Visa card with cashback offers and is a key pillar of Musk’s efforts to transform the platform into an “everything app” that combines social networking, with commerce within its ecosystem.

Users are able to hold money, earn interest, send payments, and spend with a card without leaving the app.

A major limitation of X Money is that it is linked to users’ social media accounts, and users automatically lose access to the payment service if they are unable to log in to the platform when their accounts are compromised or affected by violations.