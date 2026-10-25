Kalonzo responds to Ruto’s claims that they are on a joint mission with a stinging message

Ruto’s unexpected praise for Kalonzo as he courted the Wiper leader in Ukambani has sparked a political storm.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has broken his silence after President William Ruto heaped praise on him, claiming that they are on a joint mission.

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Speaking in Machakos during his ongoing development tour of Ukambani region, Ruto toned down his vicious attacks on the opposition and warmed up to Kalonzo who he hailed as a brother.

Praising the former Vice President as a truthful man, Ruto hinted at the possibility of a future partnership with the Wiper leader, claiming that God is using them for a special purpose.

"I thank my friend Kalonzo for acknowledging that God is using me. But you should know that there are two people in Kenya whom God is using: Kalonzo and me," Ruto said on Saturday.

Ruto claims God is using him & Kalonzo

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He praised Kalonzo as a man who shows gratitude, contrasting him with certain opposition figures who he accused of opposing development and failing to acknowledge projects implemented in their backyards.

President William Ruto addressing a rally as part of his ongoing development tour in Ukambani region.

"God uses me to build roads, to bring water, and to organise medical services; meanwhile, God uses Kalonzo to help me spread the word, to announce that a road has been built or that water has arrived. I don't see anything wrong with that.

"At least Kalonzo is honest; when work has been done, he acknowledges it, saying, 'Look, it has been done.' As for the others, even if you were to build a road right to their very doorstep, they would still claim there is no road. They are the ultimate liars," he said.

Kalonzo's stinging response to Ruto's praises

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In response to Ruto’s remarks, Kalonzo dismissed them as lies and a continuation of a trend that he has in the past flagged Ruto for.

According to the Wiper party boss, Ruto misunderstood his advocacy for development in every party of the country.

“Ruto is in Machakos lying that he is doing the Lord’s work. He didn’t understand what I said. I said it is right to develop every part of this country.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo accused Ruto of delaying a road project for several decades, insisting that the president must now complete the project so that he (Kalonzo) can walk on tarmacked roads when he becomes president.

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“I meant he has delayed this road for forty years. He must work hard so that when Kalonzo becomes president, he walks on a tarmacked road,” he stated.

Why Kalonzo matters in the 2027 race to State House

Kalonzo remains a key pillar in Kenya’s opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, with his Wiper Patriotic Front party and longstanding political experience positioning him as an influential figure in efforts to unite anti-government forces.

With an established support base in the Ukambani region, he brings regional influence, national visibility and years of experience that both Ruto and the opposition are keen to tap into as the race to State House heats up.

Edwin Sifuna with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the former Vice President’s Karen residence.