“God is using both of us”: Ruto’s sparks political buzz after heaping praises on Kalonzo

Moving away from the combative and abrasive politics that have characterised his tours across the country, the president heaped praises on Kalonzo who he hailed as a truthful man and a brother.

President Wiliam Ruto has warmed up to Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the ongoing four-day development tour in the latter’s Ukambani turf.

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Speaking as he embarked on a four-day tour of the Lower Eastern region which comprises the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni on Saturday, October 24, 2026, Ruto exuded warmth towards Kalonzo, sending the crowd into a frenzy of excitement with prospects of future political alliances.

Moving away from the combative and abrasive politics that have characterised his tours across the country, the president heaped praise on Kalonzo, hailing him as a truthful man and a brother at a public rally in Mbiuni, Machakos County.

"I thank my friend Kalonzo for acknowledging that God is using me. But you should know that there are two people in Kenya whom God is using: Kalonzo and myself," Ruto said on Saturday.

President William Ruto during a recent development tour

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Unpacking his remarks, Ruto stated that God, in his wisdom, has allocated each of them a role and explained that the former Vice President has been publicising his achievements.

"God uses me to build roads, to bring water, and to organise medical services; meanwhile, God uses Kalonzo to help me spread the word, to announce that a road has been built or that water has arrived. I don't see anything wrong with that," he said.

The president heaped praises on Kalonzo for acknowledging the work that has been accomplished in his turf, alluding to earlier remarks by the veteran politician.

According to Ruto, other unnamed opposition figures not only oppose development, but also fail to acknowledge projects accomplished in their backyards.

"At least Kalonzo is honest; when work has been done, he acknowledges it, saying, 'Look, it has been done.' As for the others, even if you were to build a road right to their very doorstep, they would still claim there is no road. They are the ultimate liars," he said.

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His utterances come against the backdrop of unfolding political realignments with the Wiper leader closing ranks with Johnstone Muthama.

The president has also been on a political blitz across the country, wooing Kenyans to rally behind his second-term bid that is facing a formidable challenge from a united opposition that has made its intention to send him home.

President William Ruto.

Armed with goodies, Ukambani is his latest stop after a similar charm offensive in Rift Valley and Western Kenya, where he highlighted the projects implemented by his administration as the basis for deserving.