Kalonzo Musyoka reveals why Uhuru Kenyatta skipped Raila anniversary

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has laid the blame elsewhere, explaining why the former President was right to keep away from Raila Odinga’s memorial.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s absence from Raila Odinga’s anniversary.

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Uhuru was among guests expected to grace the event at Migwena Cultural and Sports Grounds in Bondo, Siaya on Thursday October 15 but he was a no show.

However, Kalonzo says the retired President had received intelligence that chaos would ensue after his advance team warned him, opting to skip the event.

The event witnessed political disruptions with leaders who spoke booed and heckled while objects were thrown towards the dais, a situation Mama Ida Odinga condemned.

“What happened at Migwena was a shameful scene which I think is what informed fourth President Uhuru Kenyatta not to show up because he had sent his advance team,” Kalonzo said during a media briefing on Monday.

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Kalonzo slams ferried goons

“It was clear the place was infiltrated with bad faith, contrary to what Mama Ida and the family would have wanted to see.

“I remember at the official opening of the mausoleum when Winnie [Odinga] said her late father would want everybody to have the right to speak their mind.”

Kalonzo has also condemned the acts of hooliganism, pointing a finger of blame at some political leaders for ferrying goons to what was meant to be a celebration of the late Raila.

“But then what happened in Migwena? Stones were thrown at a VIP tent and at wananchi. A crowd that came to mourn, some of it was meant to run,” he added.

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“We didn’t run. We sat there and we actually realised the best thing if they do that, don’t move. They will be sorted by wananchi themselves.”

Wiper boss wants action on perpetrators

The Wiper party boss wants the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed to ensure the perpetrators are dealt with firmly.

"Please go behind the five who were paraded. Follow the money and the vehicles if you dare to do so,” he added.

“Arrest the financiers, not just the men holding the weapons, because for them, they are trying to earn a living and they get misused.”

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