Return the favour: Bien issues plea to Tanzanians about Kenyan music

The Finale hit maker has not minced his words about the lack of support from Bongo regarding Kenyan music.

Kenyan music star Bien-Aime Baraza has issued an appeal to Tanzanian fans, urging them to reciprocate the love their music receives from Kenyans.

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Baraza is among Kenyan musicians whose music has transcended borders while he also enjoys a huge following in Tanzania thanks to successful collaborations with Bongo Flava artistes down the years.

Ahead of his performance in Tanzania at the weekend, the Finale hit maker did not mince his words as he reminded fans in the country that their artistes have become very popular due to the love their music receives in Kenya and they should also return the favour.

“Wasanii wa Bongo hata sidhani kuna pahali mnasikizwa zaidi ya Kenya...wanawapenda huko sana,” Baraza said on Sunday.

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“Yaani, mziki wa Tanzania unapokelewa Kenya vizuri sana. Kwa hivyo ningewaomba pia nyie wa Tanzania mtupokee vivyo hivyo.”

Bien decries state of Kenyan music

Bien is not happy that Tanzanian artistes such as Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Mbosso and Harmonize among others enjoy cult status in Kenya but just a handful from the country get recognised in Bongo.

“Maana yake kuna wasanii wa Kenya ambao wanaimba na hamuwatambui bado. Kwa hivyo fanyeni research kidogo kama media hivi, mtu-support pia sisi tunavyowasupport nyinyi,” he went on.

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Bien - a member of the acclaimed Afropop band Sauti Sol (Image: Files)

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Bien, who thrilled fans with his performance in Tanzania, has also called on the media in the country and music stakeholders to help elevate Kenyan music to boost the profile of East African artistes.

He believes while Tanzanian musicians continue to enjoy great support in Kenya, it is only right that the space is also opened up in the country from their neighbours, decrying the current state where many top artistes rarely get a look-in across the border.