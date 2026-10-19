NTSA, Police announce countrywide traffic crackdown as schools close

The National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have launched an immediate nationwide traffic crackdown as schools close for the end-of-year holidays. Authorities are strictly enforcing compliance on speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, safety belt usage, and school transport safety, while urging the public to report violations through official hotlines.

The National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has officially announced a nationwide traffic crackdown across all highways and roads, effective immediately.

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The heightened enforcement measures coincide with the closing of schools for the end-of-year holidays, a period historically marked by a surge in travel and an elevated risk of road traffic incidents.In an official press release issued on October 19, 2026, the NPS underscored the critical need for compliance among all motorists and road users.

"The National Police Service (NPS) reminds motorists and all other road users of the paramount importance of observing traffic rules and regulations, particularly as schools close for the end-of-year holiday," the statement read in part.

Highlighting the scope of the operation, the statement added:"Accordingly, the National Police Service, in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), will intensify public sensitisation and enforcement of traffic regulations nationwide."

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Increased enforcement and targeted offences

With thousands of students traveling back home to join their families, the joint security and transport operation aims to curb reckless driving habits that threaten public safety.

Law enforcement officers have been instructed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward key traffic violations.The primary targets of the crackdown include:

Speeding: Exceeding designated speed limits, especially along major highways and bypasses.Unroadworthy Vehicles: Operating vehicles with mechanical faults, worn-out tires, or faulty braking and lighting systems.

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Overloading: Carrying passengers or goods beyond authorized vehicle capacity, a common issue with public service vehicles (PSVs) during peak holiday seasons.Safety Belt Compliance: Failure by drivers and passengers to utilize safety belts properly.

In addition to general motorists, police will conduct thorough inspections of school transport vehicles. These checks are designed to verify that institutional buses and vans meet all required safety standards before transporting children.

To manage the high volume of traffic and ensure compliance, authorities have deployed additional police officers across strategic highways and roads nationwide.

Safety guidelines and recommendations for road users

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Motorists have been strongly urged to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic guidelines throughout the holiday season.

The NPS advised drivers to observe speed limits diligently, completely refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and avoid using mobile phones behind the wheel.Parents and guardians have also been called upon to play an active role in safeguarding children.

Authorities advise that children should only be entrusted to reputable public service vehicles that strictly comply with road safety regulations.

𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗢𝗕𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗟𝗬 𝗔𝗦 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘 https://t.co/NWJaBAu60J — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 19, 2026

Public reporting channels

The NPS and NTSA have encouraged members of the public to actively participate in road safety by reporting reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, or traffic violations.