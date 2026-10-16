Advertisement

EACC arrests NTSA officer over driving licence bribe

Ndunyu Joseph 11:36 - 16 October 2026
EACC Integrity Centre headquarters
The suspect allegedly demanded a Ksh18,000 bribe to facilitate the processing of a driving licence, and was caught red-handed receiving an initial Sh8,000 installment.
Advertisement

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an officer attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following allegations of extortion and corruption regarding the issuance of driving licences.

Advertisement

According to official reports, the suspect allegedly demanded a bribe of Sh18,000 from a matatu driver to facilitate the processing of a driving licence.

The operation culminated on Wednesday within the NTSA headquarters, where investigators apprehended the official red-handed.

Confirming the arrest, the anti-graft body detailed the circumstances of the sting operation:

“The officer was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into a complaint by a matatu driver who alleged that the suspect had demanded Sh18,000 to facilitate the issuance of the licence.”

Advertisement
Kenyans lining up for NTSA services
Kenyans lining up for NTSA services

Investigators revealed that the suspect was caught in the act while accepting a portion of the demanded sum.

“According to the EACC, the officer was arrested within the NTSA headquarters while receiving Ksh8,000, which was part of the alleged bribe.”

Following the apprehension, the suspect was transferred to the EACC's Integrity Centre for mandatory processing. Authorities confirmed that the individual was later released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 as comprehensive investigations into the matter continue.

Advertisement

In the wake of the incident, the commission issued a stern warning against graft at public service windows, emphasizing its ongoing focus on institutional accountability:

“The commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points, thereby restoring public trust and improving access to quality services for all citizens.”

Broader Concerns Over Corruption at NTSA

This arrest places renewed scrutiny on the NTSA, an institution that has frequently featured in public sector corruption reports. Motorists across the country have historically raised concerns over service delays, irregular vehicle registrations, and unauthorized payments demanded at various operational counters.

Advertisement

Statistical insights from recent governance studies highlight the scale of the challenge. A comprehensive assessment released last year, the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025, ranked NTSA officials among public sector workers flagged for receiving illicit payments, with the average payment reported at Ksh3,868.

Public frustration with the transport regulatory environment has previously boiled over into demonstrations.

In October of last year, civil society groups and transport stakeholders staged protests outside the NTSA headquarters.

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the Road Safety Association of Kenya, called for sweeping institutional reforms and decisive legal action against officials accused of facilitating corruption within the transport sector.

Past Enforcements and Systemic Audits

Law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to dismantle fraudulent syndicates operating within transport registry systems.

In a high-profile crackdown in October 2023, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in fraudulent motor vehicle registrations.

That crackdown followed an extensive system audit of NTSA’s Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

The audit reportedly uncovered massive irregularities, including 47 motor vehicles whose physical chassis details had been altered, alongside 54 other units that were fraudulently integrated into the system between March and April of that year.

Advertisement

As investigations into the latest driving licence bribery case proceed, the EACC continues to urge members of the public and transport operators to report any incidents of extortion or corruption encountered at public service delivery points.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Kenyan-American Star Lovince Mckenzie Unites Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria in new hit "Locked In"
Entertainment
16.10.2026
Kenyan-American Star Lovince Mckenzie Unites Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria in new hit "Locked In"
EACC arrests NTSA officer over driving licence bribe
News
16.10.2026
EACC arrests NTSA officer over driving licence bribe
Kenya Re Denies Sh3.39 Billion ARM Cement Investment as Regulator Stands Firm
Finance
16.10.2026
Kenya Re Denies Sh3.39 Billion ARM Cement Investment as Regulator Stands Firm
KRA staff to get 3% incentive on revenue collected above quarterly targets
News
16.10.2026
KRA staff to get 3% incentive on revenue collected above quarterly targets
President William Ruto signing a Bill into law
News
16.10.2026
Ruto signs new Tax Law: What changes for fuel prices, sanitary ware and building costs
AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Enter Next Phase of Preparations After Crucial CAF Inspection
News Sports
16.10.2026
Will Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Be Stripped of AFCON 2027? LOC Chair Clears the Air on the Rumours