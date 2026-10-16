EACC arrests NTSA officer over driving licence bribe

The suspect allegedly demanded a Ksh18,000 bribe to facilitate the processing of a driving licence, and was caught red-handed receiving an initial Sh8,000 installment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an officer attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following allegations of extortion and corruption regarding the issuance of driving licences.

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According to official reports, the suspect allegedly demanded a bribe of Sh18,000 from a matatu driver to facilitate the processing of a driving licence.

The operation culminated on Wednesday within the NTSA headquarters, where investigators apprehended the official red-handed.

Confirming the arrest, the anti-graft body detailed the circumstances of the sting operation:

“The officer was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into a complaint by a matatu driver who alleged that the suspect had demanded Sh18,000 to facilitate the issuance of the licence.”

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Kenyans lining up for NTSA services

Investigators revealed that the suspect was caught in the act while accepting a portion of the demanded sum.

“According to the EACC, the officer was arrested within the NTSA headquarters while receiving Ksh8,000, which was part of the alleged bribe.”

Following the apprehension, the suspect was transferred to the EACC's Integrity Centre for mandatory processing. Authorities confirmed that the individual was later released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 as comprehensive investigations into the matter continue.

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In the wake of the incident, the commission issued a stern warning against graft at public service windows, emphasizing its ongoing focus on institutional accountability:

“The commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points, thereby restoring public trust and improving access to quality services for all citizens.”

Broader Concerns Over Corruption at NTSA

This arrest places renewed scrutiny on the NTSA, an institution that has frequently featured in public sector corruption reports. Motorists across the country have historically raised concerns over service delays, irregular vehicle registrations, and unauthorized payments demanded at various operational counters.

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Statistical insights from recent governance studies highlight the scale of the challenge. A comprehensive assessment released last year, the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025, ranked NTSA officials among public sector workers flagged for receiving illicit payments, with the average payment reported at Ksh3,868.

Public frustration with the transport regulatory environment has previously boiled over into demonstrations.

In October of last year, civil society groups and transport stakeholders staged protests outside the NTSA headquarters.

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the Road Safety Association of Kenya, called for sweeping institutional reforms and decisive legal action against officials accused of facilitating corruption within the transport sector.

Past Enforcements and Systemic Audits

Law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to dismantle fraudulent syndicates operating within transport registry systems.

In a high-profile crackdown in October 2023, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in fraudulent motor vehicle registrations.

That crackdown followed an extensive system audit of NTSA’s Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

𝗡𝗧𝗦𝗔 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 (NTSA) headquarters for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the processing of a driving licence. The officer, identified as Mr. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗡𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮, was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 who alleged that the suspect had demanded Kes18,000 to facilitate the issuance of the licence. The suspect was arrested within the NTSA headquarters premises while 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘀𝟴,𝟬𝟬𝟬, part of the alleged bribe. He was taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and later released on a cash bail of Kes50,000 pending the conclusion of investigations. The 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀,thereby restoring public trust and improving access to quality services for all citizens. — EACC (@EACCKenya) October 16, 2026

The audit reportedly uncovered massive irregularities, including 47 motor vehicles whose physical chassis details had been altered, alongside 54 other units that were fraudulently integrated into the system between March and April of that year.

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