Kenyans demand NTSA, police to unmask identity of Aston Martin driver in fatal James Gichuru accident

Speculation continues to swirl online over who exactly was driving the high-end vehicles allegedly racing moments before the deadly crash.

Kenyans are asking hard questions after a fatal crash along Nairobi's James Gichuru Road, allegedly caused by two vehicles racing before colliding.

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The accident, which reportedly occurred between the wee hours of Saturday, 10th October and Sunday, 11th October, saw the vehicles collide with a cab.

Early today, a serious road accident occurred along James Gichuru Road involving an Aston Martin, a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Suzuki N-Wagon. The incident has raised concern, with the three vehicles sustaining damage. https://t.co/HPMWvk3UpU — LOCALMAN 🇰🇪 (@Localman254_) October 11, 2026

Who owns the Aston Martin involved? Who was actually driving it? Who are they, and who was behind the wheel in the alleged underground race?

Who owns the Aston Martin?

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Those are the questions dominating social media since the crash, which has left one family grieving, two people fighting for their lives, and an entire city demanding accountability.

The crash reportedly involved four vehicles in total: an Aston Martin, a Volkswagen Tiguan, a Suzuki N-Wagon and a Maserati.

Caught in the middle of it all was a taxi, and the man driving it.

Cab driver dies

The cab driver, 47-years-old, reportedly succumbed to his injuries the day after the crash. He leaves behind five children.

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Apparently that Aston Martin haikuwa na insurance. Na Lookie naona hadi amelock account. Kuna story hapa but the saddest part ni majamaa walirusha marehemu city morgue while others wakabaki Nairobi Hospital without even informing the family. — Sir-Rap-A-Lot (@Osama_otero) October 14, 2026

The deceased’s wife had reportedly passed away back in 2024, meaning the children have now lost both parents within a span of two years.

Two passengers who were riding in his cab at the time of the crash remain in the High Dependency Unit, still fighting for their lives.

A man is dead, his family has lost its breadwinner. Two others remain in critical condition. And the people allegedly responsible have yet to be publicly identified.

Car enthusiast Lookie denies involvement

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Amid the mounting public pressure, car enthusiast Luqmaan Hasham, widely known online as Lookie, has moved to distance himself from the incident.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, October 13, Lookie denied being involved in or responsible for the crash.

He said he does not own the Aston Martin reportedly linked to the collision, and argued that being spotted at the scene afterwards does not make him responsible for what happened.

Street racing on public roads is reckless. The family of the dead driver deserves answers and justice, not endless online rumours. Until police release official report, Forcing an narrative one someone is such a low ball. Let’s not be weird on this app https://t.co/JTf3VDge4X — MERC 𝕏 (@markmchuma) October 13, 2026

His denial comes as speculation continues to swirl online over who exactly was driving the high-end vehicles allegedly racing moments before the crash.

Some social media users have pointed to a pattern of reckless driving they claim to have witnessed before.

"Whoever drives that Aston Martin is ALWAYS driving badly around valley arcade and lavington," @mel__mw wrote.

For many Kenyans following the story, the outrage isn't just about the accident but a broader frustration with reckless driving among owners of high-end vehicles.