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Kenyans demand NTSA, police to unmask identity of Aston Martin driver in fatal James Gichuru accident

Tunoi Kevin 12:25 - 14 October 2026
An accident scene.
Speculation continues to swirl online over who exactly was driving the high-end vehicles allegedly racing moments before the deadly crash.
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Kenyans are asking hard questions after a fatal crash along Nairobi's James Gichuru Road, allegedly caused by two vehicles racing before colliding.

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The accident, which reportedly occurred between the wee hours of Saturday, 10th October and Sunday, 11th October, saw the vehicles collide with a cab.

Who owns the Aston Martin involved? Who was actually driving it? Who are they, and who was behind the wheel in the alleged underground race?

Who owns the Aston Martin?

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Those are the questions dominating social media since the crash, which has left one family grieving, two people fighting for their lives, and an entire city demanding accountability.

The crash reportedly involved four vehicles in total: an Aston Martin, a Volkswagen Tiguan, a Suzuki N-Wagon and a Maserati.

Caught in the middle of it all was a taxi, and the man driving it.

Cab driver dies

The cab driver, 47-years-old, reportedly succumbed to his injuries the day after the crash. He leaves behind five children.

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The deceased’s wife had reportedly passed away back in 2024, meaning the children have now lost both parents within a span of two years.

Two passengers who were riding in his cab at the time of the crash remain in the High Dependency Unit, still fighting for their lives.

A man is dead, his family has lost its breadwinner. Two others remain in critical condition. And the people allegedly responsible have yet to be publicly identified.

Car enthusiast Lookie denies involvement

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Amid the mounting public pressure, car enthusiast Luqmaan Hasham, widely known online as Lookie, has moved to distance himself from the incident.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, October 13, Lookie denied being involved in or responsible for the crash.

He said he does not own the Aston Martin reportedly linked to the collision, and argued that being spotted at the scene afterwards does not make him responsible for what happened.

His denial comes as speculation continues to swirl online over who exactly was driving the high-end vehicles allegedly racing moments before the crash.

Some social media users have pointed to a pattern of reckless driving they claim to have witnessed before.

"Whoever drives that Aston Martin is ALWAYS driving badly around valley arcade and lavington," @mel__mw wrote.

For many Kenyans following the story, the outrage isn't just about the accident but a broader frustration with reckless driving among owners of high-end vehicles.

At the time of publishing, authorities had not publicly identified the drivers of the Aston Martin or the Volkswagen Tiguan, nor had they confirmed whether they had filed charges related to the crash.

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