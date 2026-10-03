17 dead, scores injured in accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif confirmed that the accident which occurred on Saturday morning, involved several vehicles and claimed 17 lives.

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and with several others admitted to hospital following a tragic road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

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The multiple-vehicle accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the driver of a lorry lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles.

Witnesses recounted that a 14-seater matatu that was ferrying passengers to Subukia Shrine in Nakuru was among the vehicles involved in the accident that occurred shortly after midnight.

The pilgrims were from St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Parish in Mikindani, Mombasa, and were travelling to the Subukia National Shrine in Nakuru County for the National Prayer Day.

Good Samaritans joined emergency response teams and the police at the scene of the accident and rushed survivors to Sultan Hamud Sub County Hospital.

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The bodies of the causalities were also moved to the morgue at the same facility with police launching investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Photos taken at the scene of the crash show several vehicles damaged, including the wreckage of the matatu.

Ruto condoles with grieving families

Following the tragedy, President William Ruto expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, expressing his profound sorrow.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, in a road accident at Salama while travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

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Our heartfelt condolences go to the families, friends, parishioners and the entire Catholic community who are mourning this painful loss. We stand with them in this difficult moment and pray that God grants them strength, comfort and peace. We also pray for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.