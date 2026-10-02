Henry Wooster the incoming US Ambassador to Kenya.(Image:Daily Nation)

Henry Wooster the incoming US Ambassador to Kenya.(Image:Daily Nation)

Henry Wooster: Meet Trump diplomat confirmed as US Ambassador to Kenya by Senate

Wooster brings over 30 years of experience, including previous roles as US Ambassador to Jordan (2020–2023), Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti (2025), senior postings in Paris, Islamabad, and Moscow, as well as 24 years in the US Army Reserve

The United States Senate has confirmed career diplomat Henry Wooster as the next US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya, ending the prolonged period without a Senate-confirmed ambassador at the US Embassy in Nairobi.

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Wooster’s nomination was confirmed by voice vote on September 30, 2026, through unanimous consent as per Senate records.

He was nominated by President Donald Trump on June 1, 2026.

Wooster, a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 16 for his confirmation hearing, where Kenya’s security role, relations with China, health cooperation and the 2027 General Election featured prominently.

US Embassy in Kenya

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Who is Henry Wooster?

Wooster boasts of more than three decades of diplomatic and national security experience prior to the Nairobi posting.

He previously served as US Ambassador to Jordan from 2020 to 2023 and has held senior positions in Washington and at American diplomatic missions in several countries.

The diplomat’s assignments have included Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris, Political Counselor at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Director for Central Asia at the National Security Council and Foreign Policy Adviser to the Commanding General of the US Joint Special Operations Command.

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He also served as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iran and Director of the Office of Iranian Affairs at the State Department, as well as Deputy Director of the Office of Provincial Affairs at the US Embassy in Baghdad. Earlier assignments took him to Moscow, Tbilisi and NATO.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Wooster served as an officer in the US Army Reserve from 1985 to 2009.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College and a Master of Arts from Yale University.

The State Department says he has received a Presidential Rank Award, State Department awards and military honours.

Henry Wooster the incoming US Ambassador to Kenya.

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Immediately before his nomination to Kenya, Wooster served as Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a position he assumed in June 2025.

His experience at the Caribbean nation gave him direct exposure to Kenya's deployment of police officers to the multinational security mission in Haiti.

What Wooster said about Kenya-China relations

During his confirmation hearing, Wooster described Kenya as an important US security partner in East Africa and highlighted Nairobi's contribution to international security, including its leadership of the Haiti mission and its counterterrorism cooperation.

Wooster rejected the suggestion that Kenya's engagement with Beijing represented an ideological shift.

“I don’t see an ideological affinity in the relationship between Kenya and China.”

He added that Kenya had maintained a different foreign-policy position from many of its East African neighbours during the Cold War, when several countries in the region adopted Marxist or communist systems.

Wooster instead described Kenya's foreign policy as pragmatic and said Washington should deepen its own engagement rather than treat Kenya's relationship with China as a choice between the two countries.

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He identified trade, investment, technology and the country's entrepreneurial sector as areas where the US could expand cooperation.

Position on Kenya's 2027 elections

The 2027 General Election was another major issue during Wooster's Senate vetting.

He told senators that Washington would monitor the electoral period closely but would not choose between Kenyan political candidates or parties.

The career diplomat’s stated priority was stability and a peaceful electoral process.

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“We are not picking sides in the election,” Wooster said, according to accounts of his testimony.

As Kenya moves towards the 2027 election cycle, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had highlighted the electoral period as one of the challenges facing the incoming ambassador.

Health, KEMSA and the Haiti connection

Wooster was also questioned about the new US-Kenya health cooperation framework and how American funding would be monitored.

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Questions included concerns over the diversion of medical supplies through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Wooster said strong oversight would be necessary and referred to measures such as improved tracking and barcoding to reduce diversion, while stressing that procurement and implementation would require scrutiny.

The diplomat now becomes the incoming US ambassador at a time when Kenya's relations with Washington span security, health, trade, technology and regional diplomacy.

He succeeds Meg Whitman, who served as US ambassador from 2022 until her resignation in November 2024.