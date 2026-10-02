TSC announces another mass teacher recruitment before 2026 ends - details

TSC Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei joins Secretariat staff during the commission’s 2026 New Year Thanksgiving prayer day

TSC Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei joins Secretariat staff during the commission’s 2026 New Year Thanksgiving prayer day

The planned drive will mark the second major recruitment effort by the commission this year. Earlier in mid-2026, TSC rolled out a massive drive advertising more than 54,000 positions

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to launch another mass teacher recruitment exercise.

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TSC Chairperson Dr. Jamleck Muturi while speaking at St. Mary’s Kiangima High School in Embu County on Thursday during a build-up event ahead of World Teachers’ Day said the commission operates independently under its constitutional mandate.

"We are an independent Commission whereby we don't receive instructions from anybody to employ teachers. We work within the realms of the Constitution," Dr. Muturi stated.

The TSC Chairperson further revealed that the next teacher recruitment exercise is expected to begin in November.

TSC Chairperson Dr. Jamleck Muturi. (Image: TSC)

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Rising controversies and claims of political interference

The announcement comes amidst intense public scrutiny and lingering controversies regarding the integrity of TSC recruitment processes.

Earlier this year, allegations arose that appointment letters were being distributed through political figures rather than through official commission structures.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula faced public backlash after remarks suggesting politicians were actively involved in issuing TSC employment letters to constituents.

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The allegations triggered widespread outrage among teachers' unions and civil society groups, who argued that politicizing teacher recruitment violates statutory guidelines, breeds corruption, and disenfranchises deserving, qualified candidates.

In addition, observers and educational stakeholders raised concerns that recruitment based on political patronage rather than merit undermines equity and professional standards across Kenya’s public education sector.

Commission and Parliament respond

In response to the storm of criticism, the TSC leadership moved quickly to defend the commission’s mandate and constitutional autonomy.

The commission explained that all vacancies undergo a standard, transparent protocol: positions are publicly advertised, eligible applicants submit applications through designated portals, candidate shortlisting occurs, and structured interviews are conducted prior to appointment.

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“As a commission, we are guided by the Constitution of Kenya 2010, as well as our policies and all other legal instruments. Therefore, if you have checked the newspapers, we advertise, and teachers apply. Once teachers apply, we recruit. That’s what we have done for our promotions. We did it in July, and interviews are ongoing. That’s what’s happening,” TSC said at the time.

File image of TSC Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei

Parallel to the commission's response, the Parliamentary Education Committee has repeatedly scrutinized teacher staffing and distribution.

Lawmakers have pressed the TSC to guarantee fairness, eliminate rent-seeking behaviors at local selection boards, and adhere strictly to equitable county quotas during every hiring cycle.

Mid-year recruitment drive

The planned November drive will mark the second major recruitment effort by the commission this year.

Earlier in mid-2026, the TSC rolled out a massive drive advertising 54,016 positions aimed at both career progression and fresh staffing needs:

34,016 Leadership and Promotion Posts: Targeted serving teachers moving up into roles like Senior Teacher II, Senior Master, Deputy Headteacher, and Chief Principal to address long-standing career stagnation.

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20,000 Post-Primary CBC Vacancies: Targeted unemployed, TSC-registered educators holding diplomas or degrees to support the ongoing implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The mid-year recruitment required online-only submissions to streamline the process, enforce transparency, and reduce manual interference.

Executive stance on teacher staffing

The Executive branch under President William Ruto has continued to highlight teacher employment as a top national priority.

The administration has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to bridging the acute shortage of teachers required for the smooth transition of the CBC framework.

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