VON Unveils AI-Powered VON SmartWash Washer-Dryer Stack, 4-Door Fridge and Premium Cookers, With 24-Month Warranty

VON unveiled the New Wave of VON at VON Tech Day, held at the Sarit Expo Centre on 30 September 2026.

VON unveiled the New Wave of VON at VON Tech Day, held at the Sarit Expo Centre on 30 September 2026.

Kenyan homes are about to get smarter, from the kitchen to the laundry room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

VON, the home grown brand from Hotpoint Appliances Ltd, has unveiled the New Wave of VON at VON Tech Day, held at the Sarit Expo Centre on 30 September 2026.

The launch introduces a new generation of appliances across cooking, refrigeration, laundry and cooling, built around the campaign line "Living Smarter, the New Wave".

VON’s idea is simple: technology that fits how people cook, clean, cool and store food today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laundry that thinks ahead

At the heart of the laundry range is the VON SmartWash Washer-Dryer Stack, which takes the guesswork out of laundry.

Its AI detects the load and selects a programme to suit it. It then doses the detergent automatically, powered by a direct drive motor.

The washer and dryer share one colour control panel, which keeps things neat and simple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fridges that flex with your family

Refrigeration gets equally clever. The 4-Door Slot-In Refrigerator is built for flexibility. Its convertible 80L compartment switches between fridge and freezer, so storage adapts to your week, whether you are stocking up or hosting.

It also offers Metal Cooling, plus Eco/Smart and Holiday modes.

Two more models join the line-up. The Bottom-Mount Refrigerator keeps the fridge at eye level and adds Metal Cooling, an inverter compressor and a 4-star EPRA energy rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Top-Mount Refrigerator brings an inverter compressor, No Frost technology and a 3-star EPRA energy rating.

Refrigeration gets equally clever. The 4-Door Slot-In Refrigerator is built for flexibility. Its convertible 80L compartment switches between fridge and freezer, so storage adapts to your week, whether you are stocking up or hosting.

It also offers Metal Cooling, plus Eco/Smart and Holiday modes.

Two more models join the line-up. The Bottom-Mount Refrigerator keeps the fridge at eye level and adds Metal Cooling, an inverter compressor and a 4-star EPRA energy rating.

The Top-Mount Refrigerator brings an inverter compressor, No Frost technology and a 3-star EPRA energy rating.

Cooling you can control by voice

On hot days, the VON inverter air conditioner responds to your phone and your voice. Wi-Fi and voice control mean you can cool the room without getting up.

The range also includes a bladeless fan and a 2-in-1 stand fan. For cold treats, there is a water dispenser with an ice maker, a portable ice cube maker and an ice cream and slushie maker.

A smarter, safer kitchen

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cooking range goes further. VON's Professional and Premium Cookers feature SABAF and wok burners and fan-assisted ovens.

Flame failure protection also cuts off gas if the flame goes out.

Also in the range are a 5-burner gas hob and a Smart Cooker Hood with 700m³/hr extraction and hob-to-hood connectivity.

A 115L Built-In Digital Oven completes the set, with 10 cooking modes including air fry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raj Kanani, Commercial Director, Hotpoint Appliances Ltd, said every item was chosen with real life in mind.

"Every product in the New Wave was chosen to solve a real, everyday need," he said.

"Across cooking, refrigeration, laundry and cooling, this is the most complete VON range we have ever brought to Kenyan homes, and it is backed by a 24-month warranty."

24-month warranty, and a track record to match

Advertisement

Advertisement

That warranty is a big part of the story. From 1 October 2026, VON moves from a 12-month warranty to a 24-month warranty across its entire portfolio, not just the new range. Commercial products are excluded.

The extension is separate from, and in addition to, any model-specific 10-year compressor or motor warranties, which continue to cover those components.

VON said the data backs the confidence. Four years ago, four to five VON products in every hundred were returned within warranty. Today, the figure is below two, comparable with many leading international brands. Every product is also backed by VON's after-sales support.

Born in Kenya, now built in Kenya

There is more to come. From November 2026, VON will begin assembling its cookers locally on a new CKD cooker assembly line. That takes VON from a brand born in Kenya to one that is also built in Kenya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers will also get a place to experience the range first-hand. The first VON brand store will open by the end of October 2026 at Nairobi Mega Mall on Uhuru Highway, giving customers a dedicated space to see, touch and experience everything.

The new website, www.von.co.ke, makes it simpler to discover and buy VON online.

Ravi Kanani, Chief Executive Officer, Hotpoint Appliances Ltd, said the moves signal a bigger ambition.

"VON is different. VON is ours," he said. "It was born from a simple question: what if we took decades of learning and used them to design products around what African consumers genuinely value?"ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "VON is no longer simply about an affordable appliance. We are building a serious technology and consumer brand."

The brand was built around what African consumers value most: durability, energy efficiency, useful features and great aesthetics, all at the right price.

Join the conversation

VON Tech Day marks the start of VON Month 2026, which runs through October.

The campaign is led by the Faces of VON, a community of Kenyan creators across six territories: Tech, Kitchen, Home, Youth, Business and African Lifestyle.

Guests at the launch enjoyed Tech Talks, live demonstrations and hands-on product discovery with VON Champions.