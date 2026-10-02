Aviator Grand Flight puts KSh 2.5 million up for grabs as SportPesa spotlights big winners

SportPesa is taking its Aviator experience to new heights with the grand flight campaign. Running from 28 September to 4 October 2026, the promotion puts a KSh 2.5 million prize pool at its centre while the wider Aviator campaign also spotlights real big-winner moments. Together, the grand flight leaderboard and winner stories keep the aviation theme moving into October, combining a time-bound promotion with visible examples of the high multipliers that can occur in the game.

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The Aviator campaign features a clear prize structure, with KSh 500,000 set aside for the leading rubani. SportPesa Aviator Grand Flight also rewards four other positions, with KSh 200,000 for second, KSh 100,000 for third, KSh 50,000 for fourth, and KSh 20,000 for fifth. This creates a leaderboard-focused promotion throughout the campaign. The rewards give the grand flight a strong attraction by rewarding Aviator big winners, including KSh 286,540 from a KSh 20 stake at 14,327X and KSh 538,440 from a KSh 20 stake at 26,922X.

Pepea now with Aviator crash game

The grand flight brings aviation together with the familiar Aviator setting. SportPesa Aviator provides the foundation for a campaign built around taking flight, following the rubani leaderboard and celebrating standout winner moments. The rubani challenge gives the promotion a distinctive identity, while the Big Winners creative extends the same flight theme through high-multiplier outcomes already recorded on Aviator.

The campaign communication uses energetic flight language to invite fans into the exciting experience. The “Pepea Now” message fits naturally with the Aviator crash game, while aircraft imagery, grand flight branding and Big Winners visuals reinforce one recognizable campaign world. One creative focuses on the KSh 2.5 million promotional prize pool; the other brings the Aviator experience to life through two highlighted wins of KSh 286,540 and KSh 538,440

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“SportPesa Aviator Grand Flight brings together the excitement of Aviator, a clear leaderboard structure and a KSh 2.5 million prize pool. The campaign gives eligible players a seven-day challenge to follow, while reminding them to understand the rules, set limits and play responsibly” said SportPesa Kenya Head of PR, Willis Ojwang.

A KSh 2.5 million prize pool

The campaign’s headline attraction is the KSh 2.5 million prize pool, creating a strong reward structure. The top rubani receives KSh 500,000, while second place carries KSh 200,000. Third place is set at KSh 100,000, followed by KSh 50,000 for fourth and KSh 20,000 for fifth. These amounts give the leaderboard several prize positions to follow.

The spread of rewards makes the grand flight more than a single-prize promotion. The KSh 2.5 million prize pool remains at the centre, while individual positions add detail to the reward structure. SportPesa has announced five leading rewards in the campaign. This makes the prize ladder a defining feature of the grand flight.

Seven days of Aviator action in the casino

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The grand flight runs from 28 September through 4 October 2026, creating a focused seven-day period. During the same campaign window, SportPesa’s Aviator communication also gives visibility to big-winner stories, helping connect the leaderboard promotion with the wider game experience. The flight theme therefore runs across both the grand flight creative and the Big Winners creative without treating the two reward types as the same thing.

The “Pepea Now” call to action strengthens the sense of movement surrounding the promotion. The aviation language complements the aircraft imagery and connects naturally with the Aviator campaign, while the Big Winners executions add a proof-point style layer by showing the stake, multiplier, and amount won in selected rounds. The SportPesa Casino brings together the game, prize structure, and flight subject to the applicable Aviator and promotion terms.

Conclusion