Bonfire Adventures up for sale as Sarah, Simon Kabu's divorce fallout deepens
The fallout from Sarah and Simon Kabu's divorce has reached a new chapter, with the travel company they built together now officially on the market.
Sarah Kabu, who rebranded to Sarah Mtalii, managing director of Bonfire Adventures, confirmed during a recent radio interview that the firm is actively seeking investors willing to take over the business.
According to Sarah, the breakdown of her marriage to Simon created ripples throughout the company's operations, particularly in how clients responded to the split. Those who had personal ties to her stayed loyal to her side, while clients closer to Simon gravitated towards him instead.
She further alleged that Simon had started a rival venture, one she claims he first marketed as a mentorship initiative but later ran as an independent business competing directly with Bonfire.
"Tulipoteza wateja kwa sababu sasa walikuwa wamekosa imani na kampuni," Sarah said, pointing to the erosion of client trust that followed the couple's public separation.
@wueehke
End of an era - Bonfire Adventures is on sale!♬ original sound - WueehKE
Even so, Sarah insists Bonfire Adventures remains financially strong, dismissing any suggestion that the sale stems from desperation.
"It is still doing well, it's making billions," she stated, framing the decision instead as a calculated move to bring in a partner capable of pushing the company toward even greater growth.
She revealed that conversations with prospective buyers, both within Kenya and abroad, are already in motion, adding that she remains optimistic the right investor will emerge to carry Bonfire forward.
Simon confirms divorce
During the same interview, Simon Kabu openly acknowledged that his marriage to Sarah had legally ended, calling on her to let go of the relationship entirely.
"We are no longer husband and wife, staki unipende, staki nikupende. Let us be civil na tuendelee na maisha. You wanted tuwachane, tumeachana, divorce ikatokea, tukapewa divorce. What else do you want?" he remarked when the host sought clarity on their current status.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua