National Boyfriend Day is an informal, social media-driven holiday that is dedicated to showing gratitude, love and appreciation to boyfriends.

National Boyfriend Day is an informal, social media-driven holiday that is dedicated to showing gratitude, love and appreciation to boyfriends.

From brand new tyres to money: What Kenyan boyfriends actually want this National Boyfriend Day

Women, bless their budgets, have historically given a pair of socks, boxers or belts. Maybe this year they will outdo themselves.

Let's be honest, when it comes to gifting, men really do go all out. Expensive jewellery and money bouquets.

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Additionally, flowers that actually smell nice, not the questionable roadside ones, lingerie, and sometimes, if things are going really well, a car.

Women, on the other hand, have historically given a pair of socks, boxers. Maybe, if he's lucky, a belt that claims to be leather but definitely isn't.

Well, National Boyfriend Day falls on October 3 this year, landing conveniently on a Saturday, which means no rushing a surprise in before 5pm traffic swallows your evening whole.

The day is an informal, social media-driven holiday that is dedicated to showing love and appreciation to boyfriends.

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So, in the spirit of finally levelling the playing field, let's talk gifts. Starting big. Very big.

If money truly is no object, Kenya's gifting ceiling has risen considerably.

Set of brand new tyres

Think a brand-new set of car tyres, yes, actual tyres, for the boyfriend whose car has been riding on bald rubber and prayers for the last eight months.

Nothing says "I love you and also I fear for your life on Thika Road" quite like four fresh tyres to hit the road trip.

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Power tools set

Still feeling generous? A full power tools set might just make him cry actual tears. Somewhere out there is a man who has wanted a proper drill set since 2019 and has never once mentioned it out loud, because Kenyan men don't ask, they just silently suffer with a borrowed spanner from the neighbour.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

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For the gadget guy, nothing currently beats an iPhone 18 Pro Max or the Duo. Gift him lovingly and watch him suddenly start taking better care of his charging cable.

Big screen TV set

Sports fanatic? A brand-new television set, the bigger the better, instantly upgrades movie nights and turns every football match into an event.

Barbeque grill

And if he's the self-appointed captain of the boys' watch-party WhatsApp group, a barbeque grill might just make him the most popular man in his friend circle. Nothing bonds men faster than nyama choma, mutura, soccer, and a grill that actually works.

Just send money

Now, if your M-Pesa balance is giving "nikuwekee kwa number gani?" don't worry. The rising cost of living hasn't spared anyone, and thankfully, most Kenyan boyfriends aren't actually asking for a car.

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Sometimes the most loved gift is the simplest one. A small M-Pesa transfer, paired with a sweet little message like "treat yourself, babe," can go further than you'd expect. Especially if he's been eyeing something small or has a bill quietly stressing him out.

PlayStation

For the gamer boyfriend, you don't need to buy a whole console. Just find out what game he's been eyeing, or grab a voucher if you're unsure. Bonus points if you actually play with him, even badly.

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Useful phone accessories

A charging cable that doesn't die in two weeks. A decent phone stand. Earphones or headphones that actually work. Practical, affordable, and used daily, which honestly beats flashy any day.

Grooming package

Body spray, a shaving kit, beard oil, moisturiser, small items that show you've clocked his routine without needing to break the bank.

Walk in the park

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For the usual bare minimum, then a walk. A park bench. A movie at home. Street food eaten standing up because you couldn't find a table. None of it needs to be expensive. It just needs to be present: phones down, full attention.

Cook or order his favourite meal

You don't need a five-star restaurant. Nyama choma, chips, chicken, pilau, or even a simple home-cooked meal says "I pay attention" louder than any receipt ever could.

Surprise breakfast before work also works wonders.

Snack hamper

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Some crisps, chocolate, biscuits, his favourite soda, all packaged neatly. For the boyfriend who survives on post-work snacking, this one hits exactly right.