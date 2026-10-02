Kenya’s red diplomatic number plates explained: What CD, UN, KX and DX really mean

The concentration of diplomatic vehicles in Nairobi reflects the city's role as a major international diplomatic and multilateral centre. Kenya currently serves more than 90 resident foreign diplomatic missions, alongside UN agencies and international organisations hosted in the country

If you have driven around Nairobi or other major Kenyan towns, you have probably noticed vehicles carrying red number plates with combinations such as 1 CD, 22 CD, 29 CD, 40 UN or KX.

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Unlike ordinary Kenyan registration plates, these markings are part of a system used to identify vehicles associated with foreign diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies and international organisations operating in the country.

The Kenya Police Service on October 2, 2026, offered a fresh explanation of the system through its Diplomatic Police Unit, which showcased the meaning of the plates during the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Grounds.

A Diplomatic Police Unit officer explaining details around red diplomatic number plates in Kenya. (Image: Kenya Police Service)

What do the red diplomatic plates mean?

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According to the Diplomatic Police Unit, diplomatic number plates are divided into different categories based on the status of the mission or organisation using the vehicle.

The CD designation is associated with foreign missions and embassies. The numbers accompanying CD identify the particular diplomatic mission.

The Diplomatic Police Unit said 1 CD represents Germany, 2 CD Russia, 22 CD the United Kingdom and 29 CD the United States.

Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides a similar coding system in its Diplomatic Directory, stating that diplomatic numbers were assigned according to the order in which countries recognised Kenya's independence and the order of precedence when they established their missions in Nairobi.

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The historical numbering explains why a vehicle belonging to the US Embassy carries 29 CD, while Germany carries 1 CD.

The system allows the mission associated with a vehicle to be identified from its registration code rather than the number being an ordinary sequential vehicle registration.

Why Germany has 1 CD and US has 29 CD

Kenya's official Diplomatic Directory currently lists Germany as 1 CD, Russia as 2 CD, Ethiopia as 3 CD, China as 4 CD, Norway as 5 CD and several other countries in the sequence.

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The United Kingdom on the other hand is listed as 22 CD, while the United States is 29 CD.

An image of a red number plate.(Image: K24Tv)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also records that Kenya established its first diplomatic missions immediately after independence, including missions in London, Moscow, Bonn, Beijing, Cairo, Washington/New York and Paris.

The sequence provides a visible link between today's vehicles and Kenya's diplomatic history.

Kenya Police Service standing orders state that after the CD or CC letters, the mission's vehicle number is given, followed by K, with number 1 reserved for the Head of Mission.

A plate such as 1 CD 1 K would identify the first vehicle assigned to a particular diplomatic mission's head, subject to the applicable registration format.

What do KX and DX plates mean?

The Kenya Police Diplomatic Police Unit also highlighted KX and DX, which are distinct from CD plates.

According to the unit's explanation, KX plates are issued to international organisations that are not affiliated with a particular country. It gave organisations such as the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders as examples.

DX plates, meanwhile, are used for international organisations that are affiliated with a particular country. The unit cited US aid and German cooperation as examples.

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Historical registration guidance also records separate red-plate classifications for United Nations vehicles, development organisations linked to diplomatic missions and other international organisations.

Where does the UN fit in?

Kenya also hosts numerous United Nations agencies, and vehicles associated with them have their own UN designation.

The Diplomatic Police Unit cited UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO and WFP among the UN agencies operating in Kenya.

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The UN series has its own numerical identifiers. Earlier Kenyan registration references identify 40 UN with UNDP, 41 UN with WHO and 45 UN with WFP, although motorists should not assume every number currently seen on the road represents the same organisation without checking the current official allocation.

Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the country currently hosts 48 UN agencies as well as numerous intergovernmental and international organisations.

Red plates do not mean the vehicle is above the law

The Kenya Police Service maintains a specialised Diplomatic Police Unit, while its standing orders provide for the identification and handling of foreign diplomats and their vehicles.

The police documentation also confirms different categories of diplomatic identity cards, including red for diplomatic officials, blue for UN officials and green for consular officials.

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A red stripe identifies the person in charge of a mission, blue is used for UN personnel, green for embassy consular staff and yellow for personnel working in international organisations.

The vehicle registration and the official's identity credentials work together as part of Kenya's diplomatic identification system.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Ministry says it currently serves more than 90 resident foreign diplomatic missions, alongside UN agencies and international organisations hosted in the country.