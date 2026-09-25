NTSA acts after uproar over portal outage amid PSV training program roll-out

NTSA's online service portal currently brings together more than 26 digital services covering individuals, vehicles, organizations and service providers

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has responded to complaints from Kenyans who reported being unable to access its online services.

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Several users took to social media on Friday, September 25, 2026, to report that the NTSA portal was either unavailable or failing to load, with some saying they had been unable to access services since the morning.

One user said the portal had remained inaccessible for much of the day and specifically raised concerns about accessing the annual driving licence application service.

NTSA at the time responded by acknowledging the disruption and saying its technical team was working to restore the services.

We apologize for the disruption. Our team is working to restore services as quickly as possible. — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) September 25, 2026

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Other users reported similar problems, including difficulties loading the platform and accessing NTSA services.

Kevin Kilel also reported a system outage, prompting another response from the Authority.

“Hello, we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Our team is working to restore the system as soon as possible. In the meantime, we kindly ask for your patience as we work to resolve the issue. Thank you.”

Services affected by the disruption

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The NTSA online platform brings together a wide range of transport-related services, including motor vehicle registration, vehicle inspection, driver testing and licensing, public service transport operations and driving school management.

Among the services available through the platform are applications for provisional driving licences, driving test bookings, Smart Driving Licences, licence renewals and replacement of lost or damaged licences.

The NTSA portal on the e-Citizen platform

Motorists can also use the platform for vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, electronic logbook services, inspection bookings, number plate applications and vehicle financing-related services.

As of Friday evening, NTSA had announced that the disruption has been resolved, confirming full restoration of the portal.

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Please proceed to access the system. The issue is now resolved. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) September 25, 2026

A spot-check by Pulse also confirmed that the portal has since been restored and users can access different services

NTSA moves to professionalise PSV sector

Meanwhile, NTSA on Friday announced the second phase of its Public Transport Professionalization and Capacity Building Program, with the next cohort scheduled to undergo training from September 28 to October 1, 2026.

The training will take place in Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia counties, following the conclusion of the programme's first week.

NTSA says the program is designed to address both the driver behind the wheel and the operator responsible for the vehicle, arguing that lasting improvements in road safety require both sides of the public transport sector to work together.

What the PSV program will focus on

The training will cover defensive driving, passenger care, professional conduct, compliance and vehicle safety, alongside the business and operational challenges facing PSV operators.

According to NTSA, participants will also be trained on hazard perception, vehicle checks, fuel efficiency, emergency response and the use of digital systems.

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The program further seeks to strengthen operators' financial and fleet-management capabilities while improving compliance with requirements covering licensing, roadworthiness, insurance and passenger safety.

NTSA targets long-term changes in public transport

According to the authority, the program will also create a pool of safety champions and trainers within SACCOs and transport companies who can continue implementing the lessons after the initial training cohorts have completed the program.

Another objective is to generate practical input from the transport sector into the review of the PSV (Operations) Regulations, 2014, as well as the wider licensing framework.

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