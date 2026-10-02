KeNHA announces temporary partial closure of Waiyaki Way for a month

Motorists have been advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road).

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In a notice dated October 1, KeNHA notified motorists that the section between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa bound lanes will be affected by the closure.

According to the notice, the section will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026 to Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Maintenance works

KeNHA said that this closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section.

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"All motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period will utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption," the notice reads.

KeNHA Board Chairman Winfrida Ngumi and Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli conducting a comprehensive inspection of the capacity enhancement and beautification works along the corridor from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru Road

Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

"Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," KeNHA added.

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Temporary Partial Closure of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road) between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa Bound lanes pic.twitter.com/E1exfj9zWK — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) October 2, 2026

Another section of Waiyaki Way closed partially

The announcement follows another notice by KeNHA dated July 24,2026, in which the authority also announced a partial closure of the Waiyaki Way (A8 Road).

The section between GTC and Kempinski on the Mombasa bound lanes was partially closed temporarily from Friday, July 31, 2026 to Monday, August 31, 2026.

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The closure was also to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section and all motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period were to utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption.

Earlier in the year, KeNHA had partially closed the section of the busy highway from Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout on the Nakuru-bound carriageway.

The partially closure run from from Thursday, June 25, 2026, to Friday, September 25, 2026.