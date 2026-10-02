Advertisement

KeNHA announces temporary partial closure of Waiyaki Way for a month

Ndunyu Joseph 09:28 - 02 October 2026
Ongoing roadworks along Waiyaki Way
Ongoing roadworks along Waiyaki Way
Motorists have been advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site
Advertisement

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road).

Advertisement

In a notice dated October 1, KeNHA notified motorists that the section between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa bound lanes will be affected by the closure.

According to the notice, the section will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026 to Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Maintenance works

KeNHA said that this closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section.

Advertisement

"All motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period will utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption," the notice reads.

KeNHA Board Chairman Winfrida Ngumi and Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli conducting a comprehensive inspection of the capacity enhancement and beautification works along the corridor from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru Road
KeNHA Board Chairman Winfrida Ngumi and Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli conducting a comprehensive inspection of the capacity enhancement and beautification works along the corridor from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru Road

Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

"Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," KeNHA added.

Advertisement

Another section of Waiyaki Way closed partially

The announcement follows another notice by KeNHA dated July 24,2026, in which the authority also announced a partial closure of the Waiyaki Way (A8 Road).

The section between GTC and Kempinski on the Mombasa bound lanes was partially closed temporarily from Friday, July 31, 2026 to Monday, August 31, 2026.

Advertisement

The closure was also to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section and all motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period were to utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption.

Earlier in the year, KeNHA had partially closed the section of the busy highway from Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout on the Nakuru-bound carriageway.

The partially closure run from from Thursday, June 25, 2026, to Friday, September 25, 2026.

The road agency at the time said that the closure was to allow for extension works on the existing pedestrian footbridge at Dunhill Towers and the construction of the proposed Fogo Gaucho - QuickMart Westlands Footbridge.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Bonfire Adventures up for sale as Sarah, Simon Kabu's divorce fallout deepens
News
02.10.2026
Bonfire Adventures up for sale as Sarah, Simon Kabu's divorce fallout deepens
From brand new tyres to money: What Kenyan boyfriends actually want this National Boyfriend Day
Lifestyle
02.10.2026
From brand new tyres to money: What Kenyan boyfriends actually want this National Boyfriend Day
Ongoing roadworks along Waiyaki Way
News
02.10.2026
KeNHA announces temporary partial closure of Waiyaki Way for a month
Georgina Njenga: Kenyans express concern over content creator's wellbeing after social media outbursts
Entertainment
02.10.2026
Georgina Njenga: Kenyans express concern over content creator's wellbeing after social media outbursts
Final radio communication before Wicknell Chivayo's crash reveals pilot's growing confusion
News
02.10.2026
Final radio communication before Wicknell Chivayo's crash reveals pilot's growing confusion
Tax Reforms: World Bank sees Sh194.6 billion investment potential in Kenya
News
01.10.2026
Tax Reforms: World Bank sees Sh194.6 billion investment potential in Kenya