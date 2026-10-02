Traffic policeman steals show with electrifying dance moves while controlling Nairobi traffic

Hips swaying, arms gesturing, the occasional kick thrown in for good measure, the traffic police officer danced, all while somehow still managing to keep cars moving in the right direction.

Hips swaying, arms gesturing, the occasional kick thrown in for good measure, the traffic police officer danced, all while somehow still managing to keep cars moving in the right direction.

Instead of adopting the usual stern, no-nonsense stance most traffic cops display, this one infused actual rhythm into the job. Something closer to a street performance.

Forget rigid salutes and stiff hand signals. One Nairobi traffic officer has decided that controlling vehicles doesn't have to look like punishment, and Kenyans online cannot get enough of it.

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Dressed in the familiar luminous green safety jacket and white police hat, the officer turned a regular shift into something closer to a street performance.

Instead of the usual stern, no-nonsense stance most traffic cops are known for, this one brought actual rhythm to the job.

Hips swaying, arms gesturing, the occasional kick thrown in for good measure, all while somehow still managing to keep cars moving in the right direction.

At one point, fully committed to the moment, he darted in front of an oncoming truck, pausing one lane so another could flow freely, all without missing a beat, literally.

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The whole scene was caught on camera, filmed along a Nairobi street close to a Quartz petrol station and car wash, easily recognisable by its illuminated signage.

Once the clip hit social media, Kenyans opined, many amused and impressed, with others joking that this had to be the behaviour of a man whose salary had just hit his account right on time.

What makes the clip so endearing isn't just the dancing itself, it's how effortless it all looks.

There's no hesitation, no self-consciousness, just a man clearly enjoying his job in real time.

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Life of a traffic police

By the time most Nairobians are hitting the snooze button, a traffic police officer is already reporting for duty.

Their assignment could be anywhere: a busy city junction, a highway checkpoint, a school crossing, or the scene of an overnight crash.

While many people associate the unit with stopping motorists, that's only a fraction of the job.

On any given day, officers must untangle traffic snarl-ups, respond to accidents, enforce road safety laws, escort emergency and VIP convoys, and help restore order when roads descend into chaos. It's a role that demands patience almost as much as authority.

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Few uniforms in Kenya attract as much attention. For decades, traffic police have become part of the country's everyday rhythm.

Drivers instinctively slow down at the sight of a white-gloved officer, and matatu crews scan the road ahead for checkpoints, while pedestrians often rely on them to cross congested intersections when traffic lights fail.