Jambojet is a leading Kenyan low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the national carrier, Kenya Airways (Image: Files)

Jambojet is a leading Kenyan low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the national carrier, Kenya Airways (Image: Files)

Nairobi-Entebbe flights return: Fares, flight time and the new Jambojet route

ambojet has restored daily direct flights between Nairobi and Entebbe after a six-year break, bringing back another low-cost option for business, tourism and cross-border travel between Kenya and Uganda.

The Nairobi-Entebbe air corridor has gained another daily service.

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Kenyan low-cost carrier Jambojet resumed the route on October 1, 2026, ending a suspension that began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline first launched flights to Uganda in 2018 before withdrawing from the route in 2020.

The revived service is being operated with De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, with daily flights between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Entebbe International Airport.

Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the relaunch, reporting that the inaugural flight touched down at Entebbe on October 1.

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Jambojet has officially resumed daily flights between Nairobi and Entebbe, in October 2026 (Image: Files)

How much is the flight?

Jambojet has advertised introductory one-way fares starting at about Sh22,950, equivalent to roughly $170 at the published exchange-rate basis used in the fare announcement.

That is a starting fare rather than a guaranteed price for every booking.

Actual tickets can vary depending on travel date, availability and booking conditions.

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The route is designed to serve more than leisure travellers.

Jambojet says it will also support cargo and parcel services, opening another channel for small-scale movement of goods between Kenya and Uganda.

How long is Nairobi to Entebbe by air?

The direct service takes roughly 65 minutes, although the total passenger journey is longer once airport check-in, security, boarding and immigration are included.

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That makes air travel particularly useful for business travelers who would otherwise spend much longer moving between the two capitals by road.

Jambojet passengers can check-in online, pre-purchase extra baggage allowances, pre-book in-flight meals, and select specific seats (Image: Files)

The significance of the route

Kenya and Uganda have one of East Africa's busiest cross-border relationships.

People move between the countries for business, tourism, education, sport, family visits and trade.

Restoring another daily flight therefore adds capacity to an established travel market rather than creating a completely new one.

Jambojet has also positioned Entebbe as a gateway into its wider Kenyan network, giving Ugandan travellers onward access to destinations including Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Lamu.

At Entebbe, Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said the renewed connection would support business links, tourism, investment and family travel, reflecting the wider role of regional aviation beyond passenger movement alone.

Jambojet's second attempt

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The route carries some history for the airline.

Entebbe was Jambojet's first international destination, launched in 2018 as the carrier began expanding beyond Kenya.

The pandemic brought that experiment to an abrupt end, and the airline subsequently concentrated much of its capacity on its domestic network.

The 2026 return comes as the airline expands its operating capacity.