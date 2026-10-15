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Motorists threaten protests over fuel prices, demands audit of G-to-G deal

Ndunyu Joseph 10:15 - 15 October 2026
President William Ruto when he held talks with transport stakeholders at State House Mombasa in May 2026
President William Ruto when he held talks with transport stakeholders at State House Mombasa in May 2026
MAK’s demands place the focus on the transparency of the fuel import arrangement and the methodology used to determine pump prices, as motorists begin paying the revised rates.
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The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has threatened peaceful protests over rising fuel prices, demanding an independent forensic audit of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) petroleum import deal and a detailed breakdown of how the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) calculates pump prices.

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In a statement dated October 14, 2026, the association challenged EPRA’s latest review, which increased the price of Super Petrol by Sh12.93 per litre, diesel by Sh9.90 and kerosene by Sh28.49 for the period running from October 15 to November 14.

MAK said the increases would place additional pressure on households, public transport operators and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living.

“The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) strongly condemns the latest petroleum price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), under its newly appointed Director General, Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua, for the period beginning 15 October and ending 14 November 2026,” the association said.

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The lobby wants an independent forensic audit of the G-to-G fuel import arrangement, including the role of intermediaries, contractual terms and commissions.

It also wants the government to demonstrate whether the arrangement delivers savings compared with competitive procurement.

MAK further called for the publication of detailed petroleum pricing worksheets to show how international import costs, taxes, levies, transport expenses and stabilisation adjustments contribute to the final retail prices.

Association questions kerosene price increase

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A central concern raised by MAK is the sharp increase in kerosene prices, which rose by Sh28.49 per litre, compared with Sh12.93 for Super Petrol and Sh9.90 for diesel.

The association questioned why kerosene recorded the largest percentage increase in pump prices despite having the lowest percentage rise in landed import costs among the three products.

According to figures cited by MAK, the landed cost of imported petrol rose by 11.81 per cent, diesel by 11.32 per cent and kerosene by 9.41 per cent.

The association said the corresponding pump price increases were 6.04 per cent for petrol, 4.54 per cent for diesel and 14.89 per cent for kerosene.

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“How does the product recording the lowest percentage increase in landed costs suffer the highest percentage increase at the pump?” MAK asked.

The association acknowledged that retail prices are influenced by several components beyond landed costs but said EPRA should provide a detailed explanation of how the latest prices were determined.

EPRA Director General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua said the kerosene increase was partly intended to narrow the price difference between kerosene and motor fuels to discourage adulteration.

Eng. Edward Kinyua when he officially assumed office as the new Director General of EPRA on October 1, 2026.
Eng. Edward Kinyua when he officially assumed office as the new Director General of EPRA on October 1, 2026.

He said a wide price gap could create an incentive for some operators to mix kerosene with diesel.

Calls for changes to fuel pricing law

MAK also called on Parliament to review the Energy Act, arguing that it gives the Executive excessive power over petroleum pricing.

The association wants lawmakers to examine the legal framework governing fuel price reviews alongside its demands for greater transparency in the import arrangement and the taxes and levies charged on petroleum products.

It warned that it would consult its members and other stakeholders on further lawful civic action if its concerns remained unanswered.

“We therefore put the government and EPRA on notice that MAK will consult its members and stakeholders on further lawful civic action, including peaceful demonstrations and coordinated public mobilisation, should these legitimate concerns remain unanswered,” the statement said.

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The association called on motorists, transport operators, traders, commuters, farmers, civil society groups and other Kenyans affected by rising transport and commodity costs to support any planned demonstrations.

Matatu owners boss Albert Karakacha on his part also condemned the EPRA fuel hike, urging President William Ruto to honor the Mombasa diesel pledge.

Karakacha also warned that bus fares will increase immediately.

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EPRA attributed the latest increases to higher landed costs of imported petroleum products amid international market pressures linked to the Middle East crisis.

The regulator has also said Kenya has more than 15 days of petroleum stocks cover and that its government-to-government suppliers have assured authorities they are prepared to honour their supply contracts.

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