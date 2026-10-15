Motorists threaten protests over fuel prices, demands audit of G-to-G deal
The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has threatened peaceful protests over rising fuel prices, demanding an independent forensic audit of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) petroleum import deal and a detailed breakdown of how the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) calculates pump prices.
In a statement dated October 14, 2026, the association challenged EPRA’s latest review, which increased the price of Super Petrol by Sh12.93 per litre, diesel by Sh9.90 and kerosene by Sh28.49 for the period running from October 15 to November 14.
MAK said the increases would place additional pressure on households, public transport operators and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living.
“The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) strongly condemns the latest petroleum price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), under its newly appointed Director General, Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua, for the period beginning 15 October and ending 14 November 2026,” the association said.
The Motorists Association strongly condemns the petroleum price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), under its newly appointed Director General, Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua, for the period beginning 15 October and ending 14 November 2026.— Motorist Association (@motoristsoffice) October 15, 2026
The lobby wants an independent forensic audit of the G-to-G fuel import arrangement, including the role of intermediaries, contractual terms and commissions.
It also wants the government to demonstrate whether the arrangement delivers savings compared with competitive procurement.
MAK further called for the publication of detailed petroleum pricing worksheets to show how international import costs, taxes, levies, transport expenses and stabilisation adjustments contribute to the final retail prices.
Association questions kerosene price increase
A central concern raised by MAK is the sharp increase in kerosene prices, which rose by Sh28.49 per litre, compared with Sh12.93 for Super Petrol and Sh9.90 for diesel.
The association questioned why kerosene recorded the largest percentage increase in pump prices despite having the lowest percentage rise in landed import costs among the three products.
According to figures cited by MAK, the landed cost of imported petrol rose by 11.81 per cent, diesel by 11.32 per cent and kerosene by 9.41 per cent.
The association said the corresponding pump price increases were 6.04 per cent for petrol, 4.54 per cent for diesel and 14.89 per cent for kerosene.
“How does the product recording the lowest percentage increase in landed costs suffer the highest percentage increase at the pump?” MAK asked.
The association acknowledged that retail prices are influenced by several components beyond landed costs but said EPRA should provide a detailed explanation of how the latest prices were determined.
EPRA Director General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua said the kerosene increase was partly intended to narrow the price difference between kerosene and motor fuels to discourage adulteration.
He said a wide price gap could create an incentive for some operators to mix kerosene with diesel.
Calls for changes to fuel pricing law
MAK also called on Parliament to review the Energy Act, arguing that it gives the Executive excessive power over petroleum pricing.
The association wants lawmakers to examine the legal framework governing fuel price reviews alongside its demands for greater transparency in the import arrangement and the taxes and levies charged on petroleum products.
It warned that it would consult its members and other stakeholders on further lawful civic action if its concerns remained unanswered.
“We therefore put the government and EPRA on notice that MAK will consult its members and stakeholders on further lawful civic action, including peaceful demonstrations and coordinated public mobilisation, should these legitimate concerns remain unanswered,” the statement said.
The association called on motorists, transport operators, traders, commuters, farmers, civil society groups and other Kenyans affected by rising transport and commodity costs to support any planned demonstrations.
Matatu owners boss Albert Karakacha on his part also condemned the EPRA fuel hike, urging President William Ruto to honor the Mombasa diesel pledge.
We are fully aware of the frustration, pain and burden that families, businesses, farmers and transporters have endured due to rising fuel prices over the past few weeks. The truth is this: Kenya is facing the effects of a global fuel crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This challenge is not unique to Kenya. Across the world, countries are grappling with rising fuel prices, supply shortages and disruptions in the global supply chain. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have responded decisively to cushion Kenyans from high fuel prices and to ensure the country continues to enjoy a stable and uninterrupted fuel supply under the Government-to-Government framework. In the April-May and May-June pricing cycles, the Government has spent KSh28.19 billion on fuel price support through direct stabilisation measures and Value Added Tax (VAT) relief of 8 per cent, protecting millions of Kenyans from even greater hardship. Without Government intervention during this period, Super Petrol would retail at KSh230 a litre instead of the current KSh214. Diesel would retail at KSh277 instead of KSh232, while kerosene would retail at KSh270 instead of KSh191. To further cushion Kenyans, I have directed a KSh10 reduction for diesel in the June-July pricing cycle. We call on Kenyans to remain patient as we navigate this crisis. Let us not allow irresponsible political opportunists to politicise a crisis that is global in nature. Together, we shall overcome these challenges. Held talks with transport stakeholders at State House Mombasa and agreed on a series of reforms to address concerns in the transport sector, including the possibility of a temporary relief on lending terms for the transport sector, insurance claims and regulations on minimum fares for digital taxis, as well as allowing the continued use of artwork and graffiti on matatus.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 22, 2026
Karakacha also warned that bus fares will increase immediately.
EPRA attributed the latest increases to higher landed costs of imported petroleum products amid international market pressures linked to the Middle East crisis.
The regulator has also said Kenya has more than 15 days of petroleum stocks cover and that its government-to-government suppliers have assured authorities they are prepared to honour their supply contracts.
In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th October 2026 to 14th November 2026. Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products in the period under review, the maximum allowed retail petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by KShs.12.93/litre, KShs.9.90/litre and KShs.28.49/litre respectively.— Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_KE) October 14, 2026
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