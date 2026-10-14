EPRA increases petrol, diesel and kerosene prices for October - November 2026 period

EPRA has announced the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from October 15 to November 14, 2026, in turn increasing Super petrol prices by Sh12.93 to Sh226.96 per litre, Diesel by Sh9.9 to Sh227.76 per litre and Kerosene by Sh28.49 to Sh219.87 per litre

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new monthly retail prices of petroleum products for the October-November 2026 pricing period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press briefing on October 14, 2026, held at the authority's offices in Nairobi, EPRA increased Super Petrol prices by Sh12.93 per litre, Diesel by Sh9.90, and Kerosene by Sh28.49.

Super Petrol will now retail at Sh226.96 per litre, Diesel at Sh227.76 and Kerosene at Sh219.87 in Nairobi with the new prices.

Eng. Edward Kinyua when he officially assumed office as the new Director General of EPRA on October 1, 2026.

In addition, Super Petrol will retail at Sh223.81 per litre, Diesel at Sh224.61 and Kerosene at Sh216.71 in Mombasa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Nakuru, Super Petrol will retail at Sh225.85, Diesel at Sh227.17, while Eldoret and Kisumu's retail prices for Super Petrol have been set at Sh226.62 per litre.

EPRA explains rise in fuel prices

According to the regulator, the prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT) at 8%, in line with Government policy to cushion consumers from the negative effects of high international prices.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 11.81% from US$874.26 per cubic metre in August 2026 to US$977.55 per cubic metre in September 2026; Diesel increased by 11.32% from US$957.05 per cubic metre to US$1065.38 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 9.41% from US$1,003.87 per cubic metre to US$1,098.31 per cubic metre over the same period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EPRA Director General Engineer Edward Mwirigi Kinyua told the press that the sharp increase in fuel prices comes amid pressure in the Middle East.

"September has been the worst month ever since this war broke out. Super petrol has reached USD $1,300 per metric tonne from the initial USD $600 per metric tonne," said Kinyua.

Global oil prices rise ahead of EPRA review

The new fuel prices come after global oil prices rose last week according to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Kamau Thugge

Advertisement

Advertisement

CBK in its bulletin on October 9 said that Murban crude oil prices increased driven by supply concerns associated with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"Murban crude oil prices increased to USD 101.67 per barrel on October 8 from USD 95.76 per barrel on October 1, driven by supply concerns associated with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East."

Over the same period, spot gold prices declined to USD 4,133.93 per ounce from USD 4,177.76 per ounce, reflecting reduced safe-haven demand amid improved market sentiment.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) publishes a Weekly Bulletin, outlining recent monetary and financial developments. The Weekly CBK Bulletin for October 09, 2026, can be found at https://t.co/NtDas6IfR6 https://t.co/DDPkoYv5Iz — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) October 9, 2026

September - October cycle

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene was set to continue retailing at Sh214.03, Sh217.86 and Sh191.38 in Nairobi.

A fuel pump

On the other hand, Super Petrol remained at Sh210.87 per litre, Diesel at Sh214.58 and Kerosene at Sh188.09 in Mombasa.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol was retained at Sh212.92, Diesel at Sh217.27, while Eldoret and Kisumu's retail prices for Super Petrol were retained at Sh213.69 per litre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the August-September cycle, the regulatory authority had reduced Diesel by Sh5.00 per litre, setting it to retail at Sh217.86 in Nairobi.

A litre of Super Petrol on the other hand was set at Sh214.03, and Kerosene at Sh191.38.

In Mombasa, the prices were set at Sh210.87 for Super Petrol, Sh214.58 for Diesel and Sh188.09 for Kerosene.

Enforcement of petroleum laws

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Petroleum Principal Secretary Harsama Kello has called on county security teams to strengthen enforcement of petroleum laws and regulations to protect lives, property and the integrity of the petroleum supply chain.

Speaking during the opening of a sensitization workshop bringing together EPRA and County Security Committees, the PS underscored the need for coordinated action among national and county government agencies to address safety risks in the petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sectors.

He urged the County Security Committees to work closely with local administrators, community leaders and industry players to identify risks, educate the public on the dangers of illegal fuel storage, unsafe LPG installations & unlicensed petroleum businesses.

The Principal Secretary, @harsama_kello CBS, has called on county security teams to strengthen enforcement of petroleum laws & regulations to protect lives, property & the integrity of the petroleum supply chain. Speaking during the opening of a sensitisation workshop bringing together the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) & County Security Committees, held in Nairobi, the PS underscored the need for coordinated action among national & county government agencies to address safety risks in the petroleum & Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sectors. He urged the County Security Committees to work closely with local administrators, community leaders & industry players to identify risks, educate the public on the dangers of illegal fuel storage, unsafe LPG installations & unlicensed petroleum businesses. The PS further highlighted that community engagement should prioritise prevention & encourage residents to report suspected violations to the relevant government authorities. The PS also implored all participating institutions to translate the workshop's deliberations into practical action at the county level, noting that effective enforcement, public awareness & inter-agency collaboration are essential to preventing incidents, safeguarding communities & promoting responsible growth in the petroleum sector. @EPRA_KE @PIEA_official — State Department for Petroleum (@SDP_KE) October 14, 2026

The PS further highlighted that community engagement should prioritize prevention & encourage residents to report suspected violations to the relevant government authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harsama also implored all participating institutions to translate the workshop's deliberations into practical action at the county level.