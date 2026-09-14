EPRA announces new September-October fuel prices - details

EPRA has announced the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from September 15 to October 14, 2026

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new Diesel, Super Petrol and Kerosene prices for September to October 2026.

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In a notice on Monday, September 14, EPRA noted that the prices will remain unchanged for the next one month.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Sh214.03, Sh217.86 and Sh191.38 in Nairobi.

On the other hand, Super Petrol remains at Sh210.87 per litre, Diesel at Sh214.58 and Kerosene at Sh188.09 in Mombasa.

In Nakuru, petrol remains at Sh212.92, Diesel at Sh217.27, while Eldoret and Kisumu have petrol prices at Sh213.69 per litre.

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"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th September 2026 to 14th October 2026," said EPRA.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged. In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.214.03, Kshs.217.86 and Kshs.191.38 effective midnight for the next 30 days."

Acting EPRA Director General Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Oketch (Image: EPRA)

Petrol import costs fall

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), in accordance with the VAT Act, 2013, as read with Legal Notice No. 128 of July 14, 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 and the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation.

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The regulatory authority further highlighted that average landed cost of imported Super Petrol declined during the review period by 7.87 per cent from US$948.92 per cubic metre in July 2026 to US$874.26 per cubic metre in August 2026.

Among the three petroleum products reviewed by EPRA, this was the only major decline recorded.

Kerosene became more expensive to import, with its average landed cost increasing by 9.71 per cent from US$915.01 per cubic metre to US$1,003.87 per cubic metre over the same period.

In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th September 2026 to 14th October 2026. pic.twitter.com/drXtLKgJoe — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_KE) September 14, 2026 In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th September 2026 to 14th October 2026. pic.twitter.com/drXtLKgJoe — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_KE) September 14, 2026

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Diesel, on the other hand, recorded an 11.86 per cent increase in its average landed cost, rising from US$855.59 per cubic metre in July to US$957.05 per cubic metre in August.

Global oil prices rise ahead of EPRA review

The new fuel prices come after global oil prices rose above $100 a barrel with Brent, the international benchmark used to price much of the world’s crude, settling at $101.21 per barrel on Wednesday, September 9.

This marked its highest close since May, before trading at around $101.10 on Thursday.

The rally came as disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz intensified amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, raising concerns about the supply of crude and refined petroleum products.

Brent crude rose 3.4% on Wednesday, gaining $3.29 to settle at $101.21. It had earlier touched $101.58 a barrel.

The benchmark remained above the $100 mark on Thursday morning, with traders assessing the possibility of further supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Rise in global oil prices is linked to attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

August - September prices

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On August 14, EPRA announced maximum retail prices set under Kenya’s petroleum pricing framework for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene.

In its review, the regulatory authority reduced Diesel by Sh5.00 per litre, setting it to retails at SH217.86 in Nairobi.

A litre of Super Petrol on the other hand was set at Sh214.03, and Kerosene costs at Sh191.38.