The wreckage of some of the vehicles that were burnt after chaos broke out at Kithure Kindiki's political event in Nembure, Embu County on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The wreckage of some of the vehicles that were burnt after chaos broke out at Kithure Kindiki's political event in Nembure, Embu County on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Police camp at MP’s home, 2 arrested after deadly clash at Kindiki’s event: Here's all we know

Aftermath of deadly clash at Kindiki’s event in Embu

What was expected to be a political gathering attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki turned violent, marking yet another wave of deadly violence in Kenyan politics as the country heads into the General Election next year.

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When the chaos finally gave way to calm, the true extent of the regrettable violence was clear, with police confirming one fatality.

According to the statement issued by NPS, several people were injured and six vehicles torched.

"Regrettably, one person was fatally injured, six vehicles were torched, and several persons were injured during the chaos. Investigations have commenced to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, and no effort will be spared in identifying and bringing to justice all persons involved," the statement read.

Arrests made

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The violence and wave of destruction that was witnessed at the event has seen authorities swing into action, with political actors also roped in.

An update provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Sunday, September 13, 2026 confirmed that two suspects have been arrested, with police pursuing other suspects.

Scores injured, cars burnt as police fire tear gas at DP Kindiki’s event in Embu

“Two suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing additional suspects linked to the criminal acts committed during the unrest," read the statement in part.

Armed camp at the village home of MP Gitonga Mukunji

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Heavily armed police officers camped at the rural home of Manyatta Member of Parliament Gitonga Mukunji on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

This came barely a day after violence, and chaos rocked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s event, leaving a trail of destruction.

The MP denied any links to the chaos, insisting that he was simply used as an excuse and condoled with those who lost their beloved in the chaos.

Gachagua & Kindiki clash over chaos in Embu

The chaos resulted in Rigathi Gachagua and Kindiki exchanging heated political salvos on social media.

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Gachagua was the first to go on the offensive, poking holes into a statement iissued by Kindiki in which the deputy President linked the chaos to rogue political actors perpetuating violence rather than engaging in a competition of policies.

Kindiki fired back, referencing earlier statements by Gachagua in which the DCP leader announced that he had set traps at State House in a bid to thwart a handshake between Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

“Wamitego, concentrate on your trap-making agenda, wachana na FAYA MAN,” Kindiki stated.

Addressing allegations of a scheme to divide the Mount Kenya vote block, Kindiki asserted that the region remains united.

“Stop insulting our people. Nobody can bribe them to do anything they wouldn’t want to do. No mountain will be divided; maybe in your evil dreams. You and I found The GEMA united; it will forever remain so, and you have zero capacity to unite anything. Wachana na Mountain; it has its ways of remaining intact. Tafuta sera, let’s meet at the ballot,” he added in yet another salvo.

UDA to stand in solidarity with the affected

The violence saw the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party turn to law enforcement agencies, demanding punitive action against those behind the violence.

“The Party condemns violence and demands that law enforcement agencies take punitive measures against all those responsible for perpetuating political violence.

The wreckage of some of the vehicles that were burnt after chaos broke out at Kithure Kindiki's political event in Nembure, Embu County on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The party also tasked its leadership in Embu with assessing the nature of losses and coordinating initiatives to stand in solidarity with those impacted by the chaos.

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“Our party leadership in Embu has been tasked with verifying the exact nature of the loss and/or damage and coordinating responses to stand in solidarity with all those adversely affected in one way or another,” UDA concluded.

NPS issues stern warning

The National Police Service also condemned the violence and vowed to leave no stone unturned in its quest for justice and the truth.