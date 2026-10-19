Fear is gone! ODM politicians openly tear into Raila Odinga’s family unlike when he was alive

The Odinga family is facing a rebellion never witnessed when Raila was alive as politicians within his ODM party casually attack his window and children.

The dynamics of Kenyan politics have really changed since the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

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Odinga died on October 15, 2025 and one year after his death, his family is facing an open rebellion and attacks never witnessed when the late ODM party leader was alive.

When he was alive, ODM was Raila and Raila was ODM. His word was law; whatever he said or wanted within the party passed.

No one within ODM dared to cross his path as that would mean they were out of the party and potentially, out of politics completely, especially if they came from Luo Nyanza,

Similarly, no one attacked Raila’s family not just for fear of the repercussions but also out of respect for him.

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Mbadi hits out at Ida Odinga

Fast forward one year since his death and the Odinga family is under an attack never witnessed before.

The fear is gone literally as various politicians jostle to position themselves within ODM to either retain their seats or seek new ones.

Last weekend was a good example when Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi went hard on Raila’s window Ida Odinga, claiming she is showing entitlement, after she had criticised politicians who skipped her late husband’s anniversary while slamming others for misbehaving during the ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County.

“We followed Raila because of the stand he had for us and the sacrifices he made for us. The love we had for Raila cannot be transferred to anybody else unless you convince us that you also have that kind of love,” Mbadi said, firing back at Ida.

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“Do not provoke us. There are people who think others cannot give birth to great leaders. Every woman has the capacity to produce a great leader. Don’t think that there are women meant to give birth to leaders and others do not have that capacity.”

Jalang’o remarks draw criticism

This was followed by some demeaning remarks from Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, directed at Winnie Odinga after she declared her interest in the Nairobi Senatorial seat, which the former is also eyeing.

"I must find her a man. Should I find her a man or not?" Jalang’o asked the crowd, comments that have since been condemned in various quarters for being disrespectful towards Raila’s daughter.

While the Odinga family also seems to have internal rifts, given Raila Odinga Jr has declared his interest in the Kibra Parliamentary seat and is in the ODM wing supporting President William Ruto’s re-election, the fact that politicians are openly hitting out at the family indicates a great shift in the political landscape.

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