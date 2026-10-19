2026 KJSEA timetable: dates, subjects and exam rules for Grade 9

Education CS Julius Ogamba and Ministry of Education officials during the release of the first-ever Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices at Mitihani House, Nairobi.(Image:MOE)

Education CS Julius Ogamba and Ministry of Education officials during the release of the first-ever Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices at Mitihani House, Nairobi.(Image:MOE)

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) timetable for Grade 9 learners. Written assessments will run over five days from October 26 to October 30, 2026, following a rehearsal on October 23. The article details the daily exam schedule, project components, candidate rules, and severe penalties for examination malpractices.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has scheduled the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) to begin on October 26, with Grade 9 learners expected to sit written papers over five days through October 30.

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According to the timetable, document reference KNEC/TD/SE/KJSEA/TT/2026/003, the assessment rehearsal will take place on Friday, October 23, ahead of the first papers on Monday, October 26.

The schedule covers English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Agriculture, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Creative Arts and Sports, Pre-Technical Studies, religious education and Kenyan Sign Language. It also provides separate durations for candidates using Braille and those who are hearing impaired in applicable papers.

Candidates in an exam room

2026 KJSEA timetable

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On Monday, October 26, candidates will sit English Language from 8:30am to 10:10am, followed by English Composition and Literary Analysis from 11:10am to 12:55pm. Candidates using Braille and those who are hearing impaired have different allocated durations.

On Tuesday, October 27, Kiswahili Lugha and Kenyan Sign Language will be examined from 8:30am. Kiswahili Insha na Utangulizi wa Fasihi follows at 11:10am, alongside the second Kenyan Sign Language paper.

Wednesday, October 28, begins with Mathematics from 8:30am to 10:30am. Agriculture follows from 11:30am to 1:10pm.

On Thursday, October 29, candidates will sit Integrated Science from 8:30am to 10:10am, Social Studies from 11:10am to 12:40pm, and Creative Arts and Sports from 2pm to 3:40pm.

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Friday, October 30, will begin with Pre-Technical Studies from 8:30am to 10:10am. Christian Religious Education, Islamic Religious Education and Hindu Religious Education are scheduled for 11:10am to 12:40pm. Integrated Science Paper 2 will conclude the written assessment programme, running from 2pm to 3pm.

Some assessment components are completed before the written papers. The timetable provides three months, from May to July 2026, for the Creative Arts and Sports project.

The Agriculture and Pre-Technical Studies projects are scheduled for July.

Instructions and examination rules

KNEC states that all first-session papers begin at 8:30am and that no extra time should be allowed beyond the duration specified.

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Where the timetable and question paper differ, the duration printed on the question paper takes precedence.

A KNEC stand during Mashujaa Day Thematic Week is underway at Eldoret National Polytechnic

Reading time is included in the allocated duration unless the paper's instructions state otherwise.

Candidates are required to arrive in time for the examination procedures and be seated 15 minutes before the scheduled start.

Those arriving more than 30 minutes late may only be admitted under exceptional circumstances.

Learners must check that their question papers are complete and correctly fill in their names and assessment numbers on answer booklets.

Responses should be written in blue or black ink, with pencils reserved for diagrams and multiple-choice shading.

Only authorised mathematical tables and specified non-programmable calculators may be used.

Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are prohibited in assessment centres.

Candidates must not communicate with others, share materials or remove examination papers and scripts from the room.

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Malpractice penalties

Under the KNEC Act, irregularities in an individual paper can lead to cancellation of results for the entire subject, while widespread irregularities may result in cancellation of results for the whole assessment centre.

The council also warns that revealing confidential assessment material can attract imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both.

Impersonation can attract imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both, alongside a three-year ban from KNEC assessments.

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