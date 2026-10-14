KNEC releases 2026 KCSE timetable and guidelines: key dates, rules and penalties

The official 2026 KCSE examination schedule released by KNEC is complete with daily timings, paper lengths, and project submission deadlines. The examination body also outlined strict candidate instructions and guidelines, such as arrival times, seating rules, and permitted writing tools like blue or black ink. It also detailed prohibited behaviors and penalties, strictly banning unauthorized materials, electronic devices, and cheating to prevent exam irregularities.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued the timetable and examination guidelines for the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), outlining the dates for oral, practical and written papers, as well as instructions candidates must follow and penalties for examination malpractice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timetable schedules the main written examinations to begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, following project work, oral assessments, practical examinations and a rehearsal day on Friday, October 16.

It covers examinations in languages, sciences, humanities, mathematics, religious education, business studies, agriculture and technical subjects.

The schedule also provides specific arrangements for candidates with disabilities, including additional time for selected papers.

Under the guidelines, candidates are required to arrive early, verify their question papers, follow instructions from supervisors and use only authorised examination materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KNEC has also warned that examination irregularities can lead to the cancellation of results and criminal penalties under the KNEC Act No. 29 of 2012.

An image of students in an exam room

2026 KCSE project work and preliminary dates

Candidates taking Art and Design, Agriculture, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building Construction and Computer Studies are scheduled to undertake project work between January and July 2026.

The subjects and their respective paper codes are Art and Design (442/3), Agriculture (443/3), Woodwork (444/2), Metalwork (445/2), Building Construction (446/2) and Computer Studies (451/3).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schools are required to upload candidate project marks by March 31, 2026, for Milestone 1 and by July 31, 2026, for Milestone 2.

The timetable sets Friday, October 16, 2026, as the rehearsal day ahead of the main examination period.

Oral and practical assessments begin on Monday, October 19. French Oral (501/3), German Oral (502/3), Kenyan Sign Language Practical Signing Skills (504/3) and Music Practical (511/1) are scheduled between October 19 and October 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arabic Oral (503/3), also allocated 15 minutes per candidate, is scheduled from October 19 to October 26.

The Home Science planning session for Foods and Nutrition (441/3) will take place on Wednesday, October 21.

It is allocated 30 minutes, with one hour provided for candidates using Braille.

A KNEC stand during Mashujaa Day Thematic Week is underway at Eldoret National Polytechnic

Main written examinations begin October 28

The main examination timetable provides for morning sessions beginning at 8am and afternoon sessions beginning at 2pm, where both sessions are scheduled.

On Wednesday, October 28, the morning session will feature French Paper 1, German Paper 1, Arabic Paper 2, Kenyan Sign Language Receptive Skills and Music Paper 3.

French Paper 1 and German Paper 1 will each last two hours, while Arabic Paper 2 is allocated two hours and 30 minutes.

Kenyan Sign Language Receptive Skills will take two hours, and Music Paper 3 will run for two hours and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the afternoon, candidates will sit French Paper 2, German Paper 2, Arabic Paper 1, Kenyan Sign Language Language Use and Music Aural.

French Paper 2 is allocated two hours and 15 minutes, German Paper 2 two hours and 30 minutes, Arabic Paper 1 50 minutes, Kenyan Sign Language Language Use one hour and 30 minutes, and Music Aural 50 minutes.

On Thursday, October 29, the morning session will feature Home Science Paper 1, Art and Design Paper 1, Woodwork Paper 1, Metalwork Paper 1, Building Construction Paper 1, Electricity Paper 1 and Aviation Technology Paper 1.

Home Science Paper 1 and the technical papers listed are each allocated two hours and 30 minutes, while Art and Design Paper 1 will last one hour and 30 minutes.

The afternoon session will feature Power Mechanics Paper 1, Drawing and Design Paper 1 and Computer Studies Paper 1, each allocated two hours and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday, October 30, will feature practical examinations in Home Science Clothing Construction, Art and Design, Power Mechanics, Electricity, Drawing and Design, Aviation Technology and Computer Studies.

The examinations are scheduled for the morning session. Art and Design Practical is allocated four hours, while the other listed practical papers are each allocated two hours and 30 minutes.

English, Mathematics and Chemistry papers in early November

The second week of the examination period begins on Monday, November 2, with English Paper 1, Functional Skills, in the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The paper is allocated two hours, or two hours and 30 minutes for hearing-impaired candidates. Chemistry Paper 1 will be sat in the afternoon and will last two hours.

On Tuesday, November 3, candidates will sit Mathematics Alternative A Paper 1 or Mathematics Alternative B Paper 1 in the morning. Both papers are allocated two hours and 30 minutes.

English Paper 2, covering Comprehension, Literary Appreciation and Grammar, will follow in the afternoon and last two hours and 30 minutes.

Wednesday, November 4, is scheduled for Chemistry Paper 2 and General Science Paper 1 in the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chemistry Paper 2 is allocated two hours, while General Science Paper 1 will last two hours and 30 minutes.

English Paper 3, covering Creative Composition and Essays on Set Texts, will be administered in the afternoon and last two hours and 30 minutes.

On Thursday, November 5, Kiswahili Paper 2, Lugha, will be sat in the morning for two hours and 30 minutes. Kiswahili Paper 1, Insha, is scheduled for the afternoon and is allocated one hour and 45 minutes.

Chemistry Practical (233/3), allocated two hours and 15 minutes, is scheduled for the morning of Friday, November 6.

Religious education, Biology and History examinations

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third week begins on Monday, November 9, with Mathematics Alternative A Paper 2 or Alternative B Paper 2 in the morning.

Both are allocated two hours and 30 minutes. Kiswahili Paper 3, Fasihi, will be sat in the afternoon for two hours and 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, November 10, Christian Religious Education Paper 1, Islamic Religious Education Paper 1 and Hindu Religious Education Paper 1 will be administered in the morning.

Each paper is allocated two hours and 30 minutes. Biology Paper 1, lasting two hours, or Biology for the Blind Paper 1, lasting two hours and 30 minutes, is scheduled for the afternoon.

The religious education subjects will continue on Wednesday, November 11, with Paper 2 examinations in the morning.

History and Government Paper 1 will follow in the afternoon and last two hours and 30 minutes.

Biology Paper 2 and Biology for the Blind Paper 2 are scheduled for Thursday, November 12, in the morning.

The standard paper is allocated two hours, while the paper for blind candidates will last two hours and 30 minutes.

History and Government Paper 2 will be administered in the afternoon for two hours and 30 minutes.

On Friday, November 13, candidates will sit Biology Practical (231/3), allocated one hour and 45 minutes. Biology Practical for Blind Candidates (236/3) will last two hours and 15 minutes.

Geography, Physics, Business Studies and Agriculture

The fourth week begins on Monday, November 16, with Geography Paper 1 in the morning.

The paper is allocated two hours and 45 minutes. Physics Paper 1, lasting two hours, or General Science Paper 2, lasting two hours and 30 minutes, is scheduled for the afternoon.

Business Studies Paper 1 will be administered on Tuesday, November 17, in the morning and last two hours. Agriculture Paper 1 is scheduled for the afternoon and will last two hours.

On Wednesday, November 18, candidates will sit Geography Paper 2 in the morning for two hours and 45 minutes, followed by Physics Paper 2 in the afternoon for two hours.

Business Studies Paper 2 is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, November 19, and is allocated two hours and 30 minutes. Agriculture Paper 2 will be sat in the afternoon and last two hours.

The timetable lists Physics Practical (232/3), allocated two hours and 30 minutes, for the morning of Friday, November 20.

What candidates must do before entering the examination room

KNEC's guidelines require candidates to present themselves for security searching outside the examination hall and be seated at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of a paper.

Education CS Julius Ogamba and Ministry of Education officials during the release of the first-ever Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices at Mitihani House, Nairobi.(Image:MOE)

Candidates arriving late must provide a valid explanation to the supervisor. Those arriving more than 30 minutes after the start of an examination will only be admitted under exceptional circumstances.

The guidelines state that no additional time will be granted beyond the prescribed duration.

Time spent reading question papers is included in the allocated examination period unless the instructions for a particular paper state otherwise.

Before beginning to answer questions, candidates must confirm that they have received the correct paper for their registered subject.

They are also required to check that all pages are printed and notify the supervisor immediately if a map or other required supplementary material is missing.

Candidates must write their names and index numbers, sign their answer scripts or booklets and enter the examination date.

Answers must be written on both sides of the paper using blue or black ink in a fountain pen or ballpoint pen. Erasable pens are prohibited, while pencils may be used only for diagrams.

Question numbers must be written clearly in the left margin using the numbering convention provided in the question paper.

Candidates are prohibited from writing in the margins or copying out entire questions.

At the end of a paper, candidates must stop writing immediately when instructed, verify their registration details and hand over their scripts to the invigilator.

Prohibited items and examination irregularities

Candidates are not permitted to leave the examination room before a paper ends without the supervisor's permission.

They are also prohibited from removing question papers or answer books from the examination room.

Communication between candidates, or between candidates and outsiders, is forbidden. Any form of unauthorised assistance or copying may result in a penalty.

Books, notes, unauthorised papers, mobile phones and electronic communication devices are prohibited inside examination halls.

The guidelines warn that possession of a mobile phone or other prohibited electronic device will lead to cancellation of examination results.

The use of mathematical tables and calculators is also restricted. Candidates may use only KNEC-printed mathematical tables that do not contain handwritten notes.

Non-programmable calculators without covers are permitted only in specified subjects.

These include Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building Construction, Power Mechanics, Electricity, Drawing and Design, Aviation Technology, Computer Studies and Business Studies.

Rough work must be written in the official answer booklet and left on the desk for collection and destruction by the supervisor.

Candidates sitting practical examinations in shifts must present themselves for confinement as required by the examination arrangements. Failure to do so is treated as an examination irregularity.

KNEC outlines penalties for examination malpractice

The guidelines set out penalties for candidates and other persons involved in examination irregularities under the Kenya National Examinations Council Act No. 29 of 2012.

A candidate found to have committed an irregularity in any paper will have the results for the entire subject cancelled and receive an overall grade of “Y”.

Where widespread irregularities occur at an examination centre, results for the entire centre may be cancelled.

The law also provides criminal penalties for specific offences. Under Section 27, unauthorised access to or leakage of examination material can attract a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both.

Section 30 provides for a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine of up to Sh5 million, or both, for malicious damage to examination materials.

Under Section 31, impersonation can attract a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both.

A person convicted of impersonation is also subject to a three-year ban from taking KNEC examinations.