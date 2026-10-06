KMTC announces 678 job vacancies across headquarters and campuses: How to apply

KMTC is a State Corporation established through an Act of Parliament and falls under the Ministry of Health. The college, which was founded in 1927, trains healthcare professionals and undertakes research and consultancy.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced 678 vacancies across various departments at its headquarters and campuses, opening opportunities for professionals in teaching, healthcare, administration, information technology, human resources, communication, records management, maintenance and other support functions.

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In a vacancy notice, KMTC said it is seeking to recruit competent, result-oriented, knowledgeable, dynamic, visionary and experienced persons to fill the positions.

The advertised positions span KMTC Job Grades 3 to 9, with the largest number of vacancies being in the teaching and clinical training categories.

KMTC advertises 678 vacancies

The college is seeking to recruit 200 Lecturer II (Nursing) officers, making it the position with the highest number of vacancies in the advertisement.

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KMTC Headquarters

It has also advertised 105 Lecturer II (Clinical Medicine) positions, 20 Lecturer II (Orthopaedic and Trauma), 20 Lecturer II (Community Health), 20 Lecturer II (Health Records and Information Technology), 15 Lecturer II (Occupational Therapy), 15 Lecturer II (Nutrition), 20 Lecturer II (Radiography and Imaging), 15 Lecturer II (Physiotherapy), 10 Lecturer II (Community Oral Health), five Lecturer II (Optometry), five Lecturer II (Emergency Medical Technology), five Lecturer II (Medical Laboratory Sciences), five Lecturer II (Public Health Sciences) and 12 Lecturer II (Medical Engineering).

Other teaching-related opportunities include five Senior Lecturer (Dentist) positions.

The college has further advertised vacancies for Librarian II, with 10 positions available, as well as Orthopaedic Trauma Assistant III with five positions, Orthopaedic Technologist III with two positions, Pharmaceutical Technologist III with five positions, Physiotherapy Assistant III with four positions, Registered Clinical Officer III with five positions, Registered Nurse III with 10 positions and Medical Engineering Technologist III with five positions.

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KMTC is also recruiting five Medical Laboratory Technologist III, one Occupational Therapy Assistant III and five Assistant Radiographer III.

Administrative and technical positions

KMTC is seeking two Assistant Directors in Human Resource Management, one Senior Assistant Director in ICT and one Principal Legal Officer.

There are 15 Administrative Officer II vacancies, five Housekeeper II positions, 10 Assistant Housekeeper III positions, 10 Office Administrator II positions and 20 Assistant Office Administrator III positions.

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The college has also advertised 20 Corporate Communication Assistant III positions and four Corporate Communication Officer II positions.

Other vacancies include eight Human Resource Management Assistant II positions, three Information Communication Technology Officer II positions, three Maintenance Assistant III positions and two Maintenance Officer II positions.

KMTC is additionally recruiting 20 Records Management Assistant III officers, five Records Management Officer II officers, three Security Assistant III officers, two Planning Officer II officers and 10 Supply Chain Management Officer II officers.

The advertised positions carry different KMTC job grades, ranging from KMTC Grade 3 to KMTC Grade 9, depending on the position and level of responsibility.

How to apply for KMTC jobs

Interested and qualified candidates have been directed to submit their applications online through the KMTC recruitment portal.

Applicants should access the college's recruitment website at recruit.kmtc.ac.ke/jobs and select the relevant vacancy before completing and submitting the required application details.

KMTC has stated that hard-copy applications will not be accepted.

Applicants are required to provide all the details requested in the advertisement. The college has warned that providing incorrect information in an application is an offence.

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Candidates are also required to ensure that their academic and professional certificates have not been obtained through closure of the institution that issued them.

For inquiries concerning the recruitment process, applicants can contact KMTC through recruitment@kmtc.ac.ke.

The college has stated that shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the originals of their National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates, as well as transcripts during interviews.

KMTC has also warned that presenting fake certificates or documents is a criminal offence and could lead to prosecution.

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Application deadline and important requirements

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, October 30, 2026.

Successful candidates will be required to provide several documents before issuance of their offer letters, in compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

These include certificates of clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

KMTC has encouraged applicants whose qualifications and competencies match the advertised specifications to apply.

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Kenya Medical Training College (@Kmtc_official) is recruiting qualified and competent professionals to fill (678) various vacant positions. Detailed requirements of specific vacant positions can be accessed at https://t.co/D4xjNylZlL. Deadline: October 30, 2026 https://t.co/NVxy2VsuEI — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) October 6, 2026

The college has also stated that it is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to implementing affirmative action. Youth, women, persons with disabilities and minorities who meet the requirements have been encouraged to apply.