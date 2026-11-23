Kenya Gets Least Share of AFCON 2027 Hosting Duties as Tanzania Gets 3 Cities, Uganda 2

Tanzania got the lion's share of the hosting duties, leading the co-hosts with three cities and Uganda stages matches in two. The announcement comes alongside CAF shifting its tournament coordination office from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

Kenya has secured the smallest share of hosting duties for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Nairobi selected as its only host city, compared with three cities in Tanzania and two in Uganda.

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AFCON 2027 logo. Image: CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar as Tanzania’s host cities, while Uganda will stage matches in Kampala and Hoima.

The three East African countries will jointly host the continental football tournament, which is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The allocation gives Tanzania the largest share of the six confirmed host cities, followed by Uganda, while Kenya has the smallest representation.

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McDonald Mariga celebrates with coach Benni McCarthy and the technical team during a past match.

The 2027 edition, branded PAMOJA 2027, will be the first AFCON tournament jointly hosted by three countries.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have secured automatic qualification as co-hosts.

Six other national teams have also qualified for the tournament: Morocco, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Benin and Mali, bringing the number of confirmed participants to nine.

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The competition will feature 24 national teams.

CAF increases annual funding to member associations

In a separate development, CAF has increased its annual financial support to member associations from up to $525,000 (approximately KSh68 million) to up to $700,000 (approximately KSh90 million).

The increase represents a rise of about 33 per cent in the annual funding available to each of CAF’s 54 member associations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced the increase on October 14, 2026, ahead of the organisation’s 48th Ordinary General Assembly held in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 21.

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CAF boss Patrice Motsepe. Image: CAF

The additional funding is intended to support football development across the continent, including youth and women's football, as well as improve the administrative and governance capacity of member associations.

The new allocation marks a significant increase from the $200,000 annual support each association received in 2021.

CAF moves coordination office for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam

Recently the Confederation of African Football (CAF) moved the coordination office for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

It will formally open its new base in the Tanzanian city on 25 November 2026.

CAF is set to officially open its new AFCON 2027 Coordination Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on November 25. The occasion will also feature the signing of agreements on tourism-related activities as the three host nations step up preparations for the tournament. — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 18, 2026

Senior CAF officials were expected at the launch as preparations for the tournament gather pace.

Neema Msitha, Secretary General of Tanzania's Local Organising Committee for AFCON 2027, confirmed the date and said CAF officials would attend the ceremony, Nation reported.

She said the launch would formally make Dar es Salaam the base for coordinating key activities ahead of the tournament.

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