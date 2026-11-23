The warning follows the theft of approximately KSh826.7 billion in digital assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record.

The warning follows the theft of approximately KSh826.7 billion in digital assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record.

Following a record KSh826.7 billion Binance heist, experts warn that artificial intelligence is making cybercrime cheaper and faster. Banks, businesses, and consumers face escalating security costs and increasingly automated, sophisticated threats across digital financial services.

Artificial intelligence could make cybercrime cheaper, faster and easier to execute, exposing banks, businesses and consumers to increasingly sophisticated attacks, experts have warned.

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AI generated image for illustration.

The warning follows the theft of approximately $6.36 billion in digital assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record.

According to blockchain intelligence firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis, the attackers moved funds across ten blockchains, with most of the transfers taking place within about 20 minutes.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of digital financial infrastructure and the ability of institutions to prevent attacks, limit losses and recover stolen assets.

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Agnes Aistleitner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at First Circle Capital, said artificial intelligence was changing the economics of cybercrime by reducing the technical and financial resources needed to carry out sophisticated attacks.

Agnes Aistleitner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at First Circle Capital.

“AI is making it easier and cheaper for criminals to automate activities that previously required considerable technical expertise. From convincing phishing emails and voice impersonation to identifying system vulnerabilities, these tools are expanding the opportunities available to cybercriminals,” said Aistleitner.

She warned that the risks extended beyond cryptocurrency exchanges to banks, payment service providers, businesses and consumers who increasingly rely on digital financial services.

How the Binance cyber-heist exposed security weaknesses

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Cybersecurity consultant Christian Haschek said the Binance incident highlighted weaknesses in systems used to authorise digital asset transactions.

“The problem is not necessarily that cryptocurrency exchanges are easier to hack than traditional financial institutions. It is that stolen assets can move much faster once attackers gain control of critical transaction-authorisation systems.

AI generated image for illustration.

“Multisig, HSMs and cold storage only protect you if the machines and people that sign transactions are secure. In this case, it seems one compromised laptop was enough to make the signing system work for the attacker,” said Haschek.

His comments point to the risks posed by compromised devices and access systems, even where organisations have several security measures in place.

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The incident also demonstrated the challenges of recovering stolen cryptocurrency. Although blockchain transactions can be publicly traced, identifying the movement of funds does not automatically mean they can be retrieved.

TRM Labs estimated that approximately $2.7 billion of the stolen assets had been frozen or otherwise moved beyond the attackers' control, partly through interventions by stablecoin issuers, including Tether and Circle.

AI could increase the cost of securing digital transactions

Aistleitner said the growing sophistication of cybercrime could raise the cost of providing secure digital financial services.

“As the technological cost of transferring money continues to fall, the cost of making those transfers sufficiently secure is likely to rise. Financial institutions may need to invest more in transaction monitoring, secure custody, fraud prevention and recovery mechanisms. Some of these costs could ultimately be passed on to customers,” she said.

She added that financial institutions might need to reconsider their emphasis on transaction speed, particularly when processing high-value transfers.

Additional verification measures, she said, could help reduce exposure to fraud and prevent unauthorised transactions.