Teachers, Police Officers and Co Set for Higher Payouts as Pension Fund Grows to Sh343.8 Billion Image/COURTESY

Teachers, Police Officers and Co Set for Higher Payouts as Pension Fund Grows to Sh343.8 Billion Image/COURTESY

Teachers, Police Officers and Co Set for Higher Payouts as Pension Fund Grows to Sh343.8 Billion

Teachers, police officers, and other public servants are set for stronger retirement savings growth after the pension fund's assets climbed to Sh343.81 billion.

More than half a million Kenyan civil servants, teachers, and disciplined services personnel are set for a major boost to their retirement benefits after the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) declared an annual interest rate of 17.99 per cent, nearly 18 per cent, on members’ savings for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The payout marks an improvement from the 17.68 per cent return credited to members in the previous financial year, underscoring the rapid financial expansion of the state-backed contributory pension scheme just over five years after it began operations in January 2021.

Announced during the Fund’s fifth Annual General Meeting held in Mombasa on Friday, November 20, 2026, the declared interest will be credited directly to individual member accounts for the financial year ended June 30, 2026, significantly compounding their accumulated retirement balances.

Government Securities Power 42.5% Jump in Investment Income

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the heart of the stronger member return is a substantial surge in investment earnings driven largely by fixed-income government securities.

According to financial disclosures presented at the Mombasa AGM, PSSF’s total investment income climbed by 42.5 per cent to reach Sh33.49 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Because pension funds prioritise capital preservation alongside steady, predictable yields, PSSF has anchored the bulk of its portfolio in Kenyan Treasury bonds and Treasury bills, with its total investment portfolio reaching Sh338.13 billion, up from Sh233.76 billion in the prior year.

High yields across domestic government debt instruments during the review period enabled the scheme’s fund managers to lock in attractive returns while shielding members’ retirement funds from stock market volatility.

Once the scheme determines its net realised return at the close of the financial year, after accounting for allowable administrative expenses, the earnings are distributed proportionally across every member’s retirement savings account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At an effective rate of 17.99 per cent, the return comfortably outpaces inflation and ranks among the strongest payouts in Kenya’s retirement benefits industry, providing real growth in purchasing power for public sector workers.

Fund Assets Surge 41.6% to Sh343.81 Billion

Alongside higher interest payouts, PSSF recorded remarkable balance-sheet growth during the 2025/2026 financial year. Total assets under management expanded by 41.6 per cent, rising from Sh242.8 billion in June 2025 to Sh343.81 billion as of June 30, 2026.

That nearly Sh101 billion leap in net asset value reflects a dual engine of consistent monthly remittance inflows and compounded investment returns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the Public Service Superannuation Scheme Act (Cap 189A), active members contribute 7.5 per cent of their basic monthly pensionable salary, while the government, as the employer, matches that commitment with a 15 per cent contribution, bringing total mandatory monthly savings to 22.5 per cent of pensionable pay.

While PSSF Chief Executive Officer Dr Jonah Aiyabei noted that the fund continues to work closely with government agencies to reduce historical contribution arrears alongside diversifying investments and modernising member services, steady monthly remittances ensured that incoming funds were promptly deployed into income-generating assets.