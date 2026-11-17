EACC seeks to recover over Ksh40 million from ex-parastatal official over fake degree.

EACC seeks to recover over Ksh40 million from ex-parastatal official over fake degree.

EACC seeks to recover over Ksh40 million earned by ex-parastatal official who secured job using fake degree

The EACC wants a former Kenya Rural Roads Authority employee to refund Ksh40.3 million she earned in nearly 14 years after using a forged degree to get the job.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has petitioned the High Court to compel a former senior official at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to surrender Sh40.3 million in earnings, citing forged academic qualifications used to secure her employment and subsequent promotions.

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According to court filings, Margaret Wanja Muthui unlawfully obtained her position at the state agency by presenting a fabricated Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, purportedly awarded by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The anti-graft agency wants the court to declare her appointments as procurement officer and later as procurement manager illegal and void from the outset, ordering a full refund of all salaries, perks, and allowances disbursed to her between October 2009 and May 2023.

“A declaration that the Defendant’s employment as a Procurement Officer and thereafter Procurement Manager by KeRRA was fraudulent, illegal and therefore null and void ab initio as it was secured through fraud,” the EACC stated in its court filings.

Promotion to senior rank with fake certificate

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Court documents reveal that Ms Muthui first applied to join KeRRA as a procurement officer in 2009, claiming in her curriculum vitae that she had completed an undergraduate computer science degree at JKUAT in 2004. Following her appointment in October of that year, she steadily climbed the ranks, earning a promotion to senior procurement officer and acting procurement manager in September 2011.

When KeRRA advertised the substantive procurement manager role in October 2013—a position later reclassified as deputy director in charge of supply chain management—Ms Muthui submitted an application listing both the disputed undergraduate degree and a Master of Science in Procurement and Logistics from JKUAT.

However, subsequent verification by the EACC revealed that JKUAT had never issued the undergraduate degree certificate in question. Following the discovery, KeRRA placed Ms Muthui on suspension in March 2023.

Ex KeRRA official makes more false claims

In response to the probe, Ms Muthui shifted her defence, denying she had relied on the JKUAT computer science qualification. Instead, she asserted that she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) in July 2008.

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To substantiate her alternative claim, she provided a police abstract from February 2021 regarding a missing certificate, alongside an April 2023 letter purportedly authored by KeMU Academic Affairs Registrar Dr Lucy Ikiara verifying her alumni status. However, subsequent checks at KeMU established that Ms Muthui had never been enrolled as a student at the institution.

While investigations confirmed that her postgraduate master's degree from JKUAT was genuine, the university nullified the qualification in March 2023 because her admission had been secured using fraudulent undergraduate credentials.