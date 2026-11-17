Motorists stuck in traffic along Mombasa road.(Image: The Star)

Motorists stuck in traffic along Mombasa road.(Image: The Star)

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption along Mombasa Road (A8) between Nyayo Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 6:00 am to 10:30 am, to facilitate the World AIDS Day 2026 Half Marathon.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a public notice detailing an upcoming four-and-a-half-hour traffic disruption along a busy stretch of Mombasa Road (A8) in Nairobi to accommodate a major road race.

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According to the announcement released on November 17, 2026, the temporary traffic changes will take effect on Sunday, November 29, 2026, running from 6:00 am to 10:30 am. The specific section impacted spans between the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and the Museum Hill Interchange.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange will experience traffic disruption on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 6.00 am to 10.30 am,” the authority stated.

Heavy traffic on Mombasa road.(Image:Nation)

The traffic adjustments are necessary to facilitate a 21-kilometre half marathon organized to commemorate World AIDS Day 2026. To minimize inconvenience and ensure safety throughout the morning, KeNHA has urged drivers to make alternative travel arrangements ahead of time and comply with personnel managing the roads.

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“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the notice added.

Detailed marathon routes and affected roads

The flagship 21-kilometre half marathon will kick off along Uhuru Highway right beside Nyayo National Stadium, heading north toward Kenyatta Avenue before entering Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Once inside the CBD, runners will navigate a comprehensive loop covering Koinange Street, Muindi Mbingu Street, Wabera Street, Taifa Road, Harambee Avenue, and Parliament Road, eventually joining Haile Selassie Avenue. The course includes a turnaround at the Moi Avenue Roundabout, sending participants back toward the Haile Selassie Roundabout.

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From the city centre, the route climbs into Upper Hill, utilizing Lower Hill Road, Upper Hill Road, Elgon Road, Kilimanjaro Avenue, Kenya Road, Hospital Road, Mara Road, Hill Lane, Ragati Road, Matumbato Road, and Masaba Road.

Following the Upper Hill stretch, athletes will transition into the Industrial Area via Bunyala Road, Commercial Street, Factory Street, Enterprise Road, Machakos Road, Dunga Road, and Lusaka Road. The final leg brings runners back toward Nyayo National Stadium along Lang’ata Road and Aerodrome Road, culminating inside the stadium grounds.

In addition to the main half marathon, shorter races will utilize overlapping sections of the course:

10-Kilometre Road and Wheelchair Races: Will cover Uhuru Highway, the CBD loop, and the Industrial Area loop.

5-Kilometre Family and Corporate Race: Will be confined to the Industrial Area loop.

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2-Kilometre Children’s Fun Run: Will take place along Aerodrome Road and Lang’ata Road.

Event schedule and race categories

The World AIDS Day 2026 event at Nyayo National Stadium features five distinct categories designed for elite athletes, amateurs, corporate groups, and families.

The race village opens at 5:00 am, allowing participants to pick up their race kits and access on-site health and testing services before the races commence. The starting times are staggered across the morning:

6:00 am: 21-kilometre half marathon (for professional and experienced runners).

6:15 am: 10-kilometre road race (for amateur and experienced runners) and the 10-kilometre wheelchair race.

6:30 am: 5-kilometre race (for families, corporate teams, and policymakers).

Following the conclusion of the races, an awards ceremony and entertainment programme will begin at 9:00 am.

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Prize money breakdown

Organizers have allocated cash rewards for the top three male and female finishers across the three competitive distance events.

In the 21-kilometre half marathon, first-place winners in both the men’s and women’s divisions will earn Sh250,000 each. Runners-up will receive Ksh200,000, while third-place finishers will take home Sh100,000.

For the 10-kilometre road race, the top finishers in each gender category will be awarded Sh100,000, with Sh70,000 going to second place and Sh50,000 to third place.