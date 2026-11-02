Kenyan runner mints Ksh13 million in two hours at New York Marathon

Kenyan marathoner Sheila Chepkirui will pocket a cool Ksh13 million following her New York Marathon win, a feat achieved in just under two-and-a-half hours.

Sheila Chepkirui continued the tradition of Kenyan women winning the New York Marathon following his victory on Sunday and with that, she took home a bumper prize.

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Chepkirui edged out compatriot and two-time winner Hellen Obiri in the final stretch to claim her second title in New York, having won it first in 2024.

That was the sixth time in a row that Kenyan women have won the New York Marathon and more remarkably, only twice in the last 14 years that Kenyans have missed out on the title.

Chepkirui had been in a tight battle with Obiri for the title but she pulled away in the final 150 metres to win the race in a time of 2:24:36.

Obiri would struggle to catch up and as she slowed down, American Jessica McClain took advantage to outsprint her and claim second place, just six second behind Chepkirui. Obiri, winner in 2023 and 2025, finished third in 2:24:43.

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How much was at stake at New York Marathon?

From right: Kenya's Hellen Obiri and Sheila Chepkirui joined by American Jessica McClain at the New York Marathon podium. Image: Imago

Following her win, Chepkirui will be smiling to the bank as the New York Marathon is among the most well-paying races in the world as winners take home $100,000 (Ksh13 million).

It means the 35-year-old made Ksh13 million in just under two-and-a-half hours and it does not end there as she is also guaranteed a large sum in appearance fees from race organizers, given she came into the event a past winner, while her sponsors Adidas will also top up.

The prize money in New York spreads up to 10th place. Second place attracts $60,000 (Ksh7.8 million), $40,000 (Ksh5.2 million) for third place, $25,000 (Ksh3.2 million) for fourth, fifth $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million), sixth $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million), seventh $7,500 (Ksh976,471) followed by $5,000 (Ksh650,980), $2,500 (Ksh325,490) and $2,000 (Ksh260,392) for eighth, ninth and 10th places respectively.

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It means Obiri took home Ksh5.2 million, same as Benson Kipruto, who finished third in the men’s race, while veteran Edna Kiplagat and Mercy Chelangat, who were fourth and fifth in the women’s race respectively, will pocket Ksh3.2 million and Ksh1.9 million in that order.