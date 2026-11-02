Video: Chilling Footage Captures Private Jet Nose Dive, Explode into Fireball Killing 9
Nine people aboard a private Learjet have died after the aircraft they were travelling in plunged into a neighborhood in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground before exploding in a massive fireball.
The impact was so severe it left a crater in the street.
BREAKING: New footage captures the aircraft crash in Greenacres, Florida. Preliminary information suggests the aircraft that crashed is a business jet. https://t.co/pMEsJerhgZ— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 1, 2026
Chilling last audio from the cockpit
In air traffic control audio shared on social media, the pilot calmly states that the crew handles ice while facing moderate turbulence.
Moments later, the tone changes. The pilot declares a mayday, twice, and says the aircraft is descending at 10,000 feet per minute. The final words captured: the plane is going to crash into the ground.
An audio recording of the communication between Air Traffic Control and the private jet that crashed in Florida has been released. https://t.co/aFB3L5sLVT— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 1, 2026
The Learjet 60, registered in Delaware, was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the crew began reporting weather and turbulence problems, according to CBS.
The aircraft's last broadcast data showed it at nearly 9,000 feet before it nosedived at a speed of more than 32,000 feet per minute.
Residents describe terrifying scene
Witnesses told CBS the crash sounded like a bomb going off. One resident said they first thought it was a missile.
Another said they did not want to believe it was a plane. While another who reached the scene said they saw no debris from the aircraft, which suggests how fast the jet may have been traveling.
About 600 people in the neighborhood were evacuated.
Investigation under way
The National Transportation Safety Board has reportedly sent a team of investigators to the crash site.
According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin.
It later began descending near Naples, Florida, before a brief climb again and entering a steep right-hand descent.