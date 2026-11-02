Advertisement

Video: Chilling Footage Captures Private Jet Nose Dive, Explode into Fireball Killing 9

Tunoi Kevin 07:20 - 02 November 2026
The pilot declared a mayday and said that the aircraft was descending at 10,000 feet per minute.
Dashcam video showed the moment the plane crashed and exploded on impact at a speed of 595km/h as chilling audio captured the pilot's last communication before the explosion.
Advertisement

Nine people aboard a private Learjet have died after the aircraft they were travelling in plunged into a neighborhood in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement

Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground before exploding in a massive fireball.

The impact was so severe it left a crater in the street.

Chilling last audio from the cockpit

Advertisement

In air traffic control audio shared on social media, the pilot calmly states that the crew handles ice while facing moderate turbulence.

Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground in Florida before exploding in a massive fireball.
Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground in Florida before exploding in a massive fireball.

Moments later, the tone changes. The pilot declares a mayday, twice, and says the aircraft is descending at 10,000 feet per minute. The final words captured: the plane is going to crash into the ground.

The Learjet 60, registered in Delaware, was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the crew began reporting weather and turbulence problems, according to CBS.

Advertisement

The aircraft's last broadcast data showed it at nearly 9,000 feet before it nosedived at a speed of more than 32,000 feet per minute.

Residents describe terrifying scene

Witnesses told CBS the crash sounded like a bomb going off. One resident said they first thought it was a missile.

Another said they did not want to believe it was a plane. While another who reached the scene said they saw no debris from the aircraft, which suggests how fast the jet may have been traveling.

About 600 people in the neighborhood were evacuated.

Advertisement

Investigation under way

The National Transportation Safety Board has reportedly sent a team of investigators to the crash site.

Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground in Florida before exploding in a massive fireball.
Dash cam video captured the jet plummeting to the ground in Florida before exploding in a massive fireball.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin.

It later began descending near Naples, Florida, before a brief climb again and entering a steep right-hand descent.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Video: Chilling Footage Captures Private Jet Nose Dive, Explode into Fireball Killing 9
World
02.11.2026
Video: Chilling Footage Captures Private Jet Nose Dive, Explode into Fireball Killing 9
Kitavi Mutua: Religious Sect Kavonokya Blamed for Delay in Medical Care after Journalist Suffered Snake Bite
News
02.11.2026
Kitavi Mutua: Religious Sect Kavonokya Blamed for Delay in Medical Care after Journalist Suffered Snake Bite
From unconditional support to tough demands: What ODM wants from Ruto in 2027 deal
News
01.11.2026
From unconditional support to tough demands: What ODM wants from Ruto in 2027 deal
Emmanuel Langat: Friend’s tearful eulogy, his 10 years of joblessness & depression spark outrage
News
01.11.2026
Emmanuel Langat: Friend’s tearful eulogy, his 10 years of joblessness & depression spark outrage
Government Recovers 2,600 Illegal Guns, 17,000 Livestock in North Rift Security Operations
News
01.11.2026
Government Recovers 2,600 Illegal Guns, 17,000 Livestock in North Rift Security Operations
Foreign influencers & bloggers join Ruto’s re-election bid: Here’s what we know
News
01.11.2026
Foreign influencers & bloggers join Ruto’s re-election bid: Here’s what we know

Signing in with Google...