Government Recovers 2,600 Illegal Guns, 17,000 Livestock in North Rift Security Operations

Operation Maliza Uhalifu is a multi-agency security and peacebuilding campaign launched by the Kenyan government to end banditry, cattle rustling, and armed militia violence in the North Rift region (Image: Files)

Operation Maliza Uhalifu is a multi-agency security and peacebuilding campaign launched by the Kenyan government to end banditry, cattle rustling, and armed militia violence in the North Rift region (Image: Files)

PS Interior, Raymond Omollo says security operations in the North Rift and northern frontier counties have recovered more than 2,600 illegal firearms and 17,000 livestock since 2023, alongside investments of Sh4.2 billion in security roads and infrastructure.

The government has recovered more than 2,600 illegal firearms and 17,000 livestock through security operations targeting banditry in the North Rift and northern frontier counties.

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Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the recoveries were made through Operation Maliza Uhalifu, launched in February 2023, and the subsequent disarmament initiative, Operation Rudisha Bunduki.

The operations form part of the government's efforts to address armed banditry, restore security and revive economic activities in areas affected by prolonged violence.

Omollo said insecurity had disrupted education, trade, livestock farming and access to essential services.

He added that the government's response was extending beyond security deployments to address the social and economic conditions contributing to recurring conflicts.

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Dr. Raymond Omollo, PhD, CBS is the Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in Kenya, since 2022 (Image: Files)

Government Invests Sh4.2 Billion in Security Roads

Beyond the recovery of illegal firearms and stolen livestock, the government has invested more than Sh4.2 billion in security roads and related infrastructure.

According to Omollo, the investment has supported the construction and improvement of more than 520 kilometres of roads in affected areas.

The projects are intended to improve access to markets, healthcare facilities and other essential services while supporting economic activities in communities that have experienced prolonged insecurity.

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The PS also cited the rehabilitation of classrooms at Ngarachi Comprehensive School in Laikipia by Kenya Defence Forces engineers and their partners as part of efforts to restore education services.

He said security measures must be accompanied by functioning schools, health facilities and water systems to ensure communities benefit from improved stability.

Government Seeks Greater Community Involvement

Omollo called for stronger community participation in preventing attacks, reporting threats and resolving disputes, particularly those involving access to grazing land and water sources.

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He identified Nyumba Kumi structures, National Government Administration Officers and local security teams as important channels for intelligence gathering and early intervention.

The PS also emphasised accountability in security operations, stating that law enforcement agencies must respect citizens' rights and investigate allegations of misconduct.

He said lasting peace would require addressing grievances between neighbouring communities, supporting families affected by violence and expanding economic opportunities for young people.

The government also plans to strengthen action against criminal networks involved in livestock theft, including individuals and groups that finance raids and facilitate the trade in stolen animals.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki inside an armored personnel carrier being used in West Pokot County for Operation Maliza Uhalifu after inspecting rehabilitation works in schools in the area in December 2023 (Image: Files)

Government Targets Lasting Stability in Banditry-Hit Areas

Omollo said the effectiveness of the interventions should be assessed through improvements in the daily lives of residents, including uninterrupted access to education, safer livestock movement and the ability of businesses to operate without attacks.

"The true measure of success will be found not merely in the number of firearms recovered or roads constructed, but in the lives people are finally able to lead," he said.

His remarks came as Elgeyo Marakwet prepared to co-host the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations, placing renewed attention on the region's development prospects and the need to sustain security gains.