How suspected goons stormed ODM rally at Jacaranda & forced leaders to flee amid chaos

A screen grab image of the chaotic scene that forced leaders to flee from the ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds

A screen grab image of the chaotic scene that forced leaders to flee from the ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds

Unfamiliar individuals stormed the dais and seized the microphone as the event descended into chaos, forcing leaders to flee.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally at Nairobi’s Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31ended in chaos with leaders forced to flee for their safety after suspected goons stormed the main dais and disrupted the event.

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Tension was heavy in the air all through the event, with as organisers pausing speeches several times and pleading form calm and order.

Notably, simmering political rivalry was on full display with aspirants having mobilised their supporters to counter those of their opponents especially as both current and aspiring leaders a chance to introduce themselves.

The first sign of chaos was when some aspirants attempted to access the main dais accompanied by their security personnel but faced resistance.

ODM politicians and government officials interacting with party supporters as they made their way to Jacaranda Grounds.

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Shortly afterwards, individuals who were not scheduled to address the gathering made it to the dais and grabbed the microphone, bringing the event to an abrupt end.

Leaders and party supporters scampered for safety as unfamiliar faces took over the main dais in what is suspected to be an operation executed by goons.

ODM politicians and government officials interacting with party supporters as they made their way to Jacaranda Grounds.

Attempts by organisers of the event to plead with the crowd not to leave yielded no result as the leaders who graced the event boarded their vehicles and left in a huff.

ODM mobilised top guns for the event, which was meant to flex its political muscle in the city while also honouring the legacy of its founder.

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed are among top politicians who addressed the event.

Party leader Oburu Odinga addressed the gathering via a video which was projected onto the screens at the grounds, marking the climax of what was billed as the biggest political rally since the death of Raila.

In his address, Oburu emphasised that the party, through its relevant structures, is negotiating with President William Ruto even as it backs his re-election bid.

We are in this broad-based government, and we are not there blindly. Raila did not join it blindly, and neither have we. We are there consciously, fully aware of what we are doing. A broad-based government is completely different from a coalition government, we are still negotiating.

The stakes were high, with the choice of Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East particularly significant because it is the same venue where the Linda Mwananchi Movement raised the stakes.

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