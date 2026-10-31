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Details of Eliud Kipchoge’s newly-launched 57-gram Ksh8.8 million luxury watch

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:03 - 31 October 2026
Details of Eliud Kipchoge’s newly-launched 57-gram Ksh8.8 million luxury watch
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge unveiled a unique 57-gram timepiece this week and here is all you need to know about the Ksh8.8 million Swiss-made watch.
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Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has introduced a bespoke luxury watch weighing a mere 57 grams, crafted to honour his legendary athletic achievements and proud Kenyan roots.

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Named the "Feather," the exclusive timepiece was developed in close collaboration with independent Swiss watchmaker Artisans de Geneve. The project was initiated by Kipchoge, who wanted a unique piece reflecting both his sporting legacy and national identity.

To mirror the marathon great's focus on speed and minimalism, the artisans engineered a specialised case made from Titalum—an ultra-light alloy of titanium and aluminium. Artisans de Geneve noted that the pursuit of effortless lightness served as the primary guiding principle throughout the development process.

Inspiration behind Kipchoge’s luxury watch

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Beyond its advanced engineering, the watch prominently highlights Kipchoge's heritage. The dial and accents feature warm tones and design cues inspired by the Kenyan flag, paying tribute to the nation he has represented across two decades of elite competition.

The tribute draws significant inspiration from Kipchoge’s historic 2019 milestone in Vienna, Austria. During the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, he clocked 1:59:40 to become the first human to cover the 26.2-mile marathon distance in under two hours under controlled conditions.

According to estimates, the luxury watch is priced at 56,520 CHF (Ksh8.8 million).

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