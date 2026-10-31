The aftermath of heavy rains on Saturday morning in Guithurai. The rains caused flooding in several parts of the city.

The aftermath of heavy rains on Saturday morning in Guithurai. The rains caused flooding in several parts of the city.

Floods hit parts of Nairobi as Kenyans question billions spent on El Niño preparedness

Several roads in Nairobi turned into rivers after heavy rains on Saturday morning with Kenyans questioning whether commitments by the government are translating into tangible improvements on the ground.

From huge pools of water and vehicles partially submerged as they manouvered flooded roads and businesses overwhelmed by rising waters, parts of Nairobi were left counting the cost of heavy rainfall on Saturday after heavy rains on Saturday morning.

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The city's drainage system struggled to cope with the downpour even after the government splashed billions as the country prepared for the predicted El-nino phenomenon.

Roads that should have provided passage for motorists and pedestrians were transformed into streams of muddy water, exposing the difficulties facing residents whenever heavy rains pound the capital.

Photos circulating on social media highlight Nairobi's perennial drainage challenges and the city's preparedness (or lack of it) for the anticipated heavy rains and the government's much-publicised El Niño preparedness plans.

Floods hit several parts of Nairobi after heavy rains

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At Githurai Roundabout, the flooding highlighted the vulnerability of one of Nairobi's busiest commuter corridors.

The aftermath of heavy rains on Saturday morning in Guithurai. The rains caused flooding in several parts of the city.

The heavy downpour left sections of the busy transport hub submerged in floodwater, disrupting movement and turning the usually bustling intersection into a difficult passage for motorists and pedestrians.

Vehicles struggled to navigate the waterlogged roads, while pedestrians were forced to wade through the murky waters or seek alternative routes.

Parklands was not spared either as roads resembled rivers filled with water flowing downstream.

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Images shared on social media show pedestrians stranded as vehicles that were partially submerged in water manoeuvre the flooded roads.

In Westlands, one of Nairobi's major commercial and entertainment hubs, heavy rainfall left sections of the road network inundated, with floodwaters spilling onto carriageways and disrupting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Flooded road in Parklands

Motorists were forced to slow down and cautiously manoeuvre through waterlogged sections, while pedestrians struggled to navigate flooded pavements and access nearby businesses.

Renewed scrutiny: Promised interventions vs reality on the ground

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Saturday's scenes have renewed scrutiny over whether the interventions put in place are sufficient to protect residents, businesses and critical infrastructure from the impact of excessive rainfall.

Coming after the government splashed billions in El-Nino preparedness that targeted the city’s drainage system, the floods got Kenyans questioning if the country’s preparedness.

A flooded street in downtown Nairobi during the deadly floods in March 2026 (Image: Files)