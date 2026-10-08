Kenya Coast Guard swings into action as WMO warns of El Nińo peak in December

The World Meteorological Organization warns that sea-surface temperature anomalies in the central/eastern Pacific (Niño 3.4 region) are projected to reach +3.7°C above normal during October–December 2026 surpassing the previous record of +2.6°C set during the 2015–2016 event.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) has initiated targeted pre-deployment and asset-readiness measures in high-risk flood zones across the nation’s coastline, inland lakes, and shared waterways ahead of the anticipated peak El Niño rainfall period.

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According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the maritime security agency is taking proactive steps to mitigate potential disasters and ensure rapid response capabilities along major water bodies.

"The Kenya Coast Guard Service is currently undertaking pre-deployment and asset-readiness measures, including being strategically positioned in high flood risk areas along Kenya’s coastline, lakes, and shared waterways ahead of the peak El Nino rainfall period," the Ministry stated.

Specialized units and equipment are being strategically deployed to critical risk zones. Coastline focus areas include the Tana River Delta, Garsen, the Lamu Archipelago, as well as Vanga and Shimoni in Kwale County. In addition, key coastal urban waterways—including Tudor and Port Reitz creeks in Mombasa, Kilifi Creek, and the Sabaki River—have been designated as primary concern areas.

Floods in Kenya. (Image: Africa Uncensored)

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Efforts being put

Heightened preparedness efforts extend deep into the interior to safeguard communities along major inland water bodies. Search and rescue capacity is being reinforced across the Lake Victoria Basin, Lake Baringo, Lake Bogoria, Lake Naivasha, Lake Turkana, and along the Turkwel River.

To ensure seamless coordination and constant monitoring during the heavy rainfall season, KCGS has operationalized a centralized command facility at its regional headquarters.

"The Service has established a dedicated Maritime Disaster Response Joint Operations Centre at its Headquarters in Mombasa to provide 24 hour monitoring and maintain operational links with the National Disaster Operations Centre," the Ministry added.

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WMO warns strengthening El Niño could break historical records by December

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a stark climate update, warning that the current El Niño event is rapidly intensifying and is on track to become one of the strongest recorded since modern observations began in 1950.

According to the WMO’s Global Seasonal Climate Update, sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific are projected to surge to record-breaking levels.

Meteorologists forecast that the seasonal average ocean temperature anomalies in the key Niño 3.4 region could reach an extraordinary +3.7°C above normal during the October–December period, far surpassing the previous historic high of +2.6°C set during the extreme El Niño of 2015–2016

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Global weather disruptions on the horizon

The vast heat energy being released from the tropical Pacific Ocean into the atmosphere is set to alter global climate dynamics heading into late 2026 and early 2027. The atmospheric shifts will bring severe weather anomalies around the globe:

Altered Rainfall Patterns: Regions across East Africa, parts of South America, and the southern United States face heightened risks of torrential short-term rains, atmospheric rivers, and flash flooding.

Severe Drought & Wildfires: Conversely, areas in Southeast Asia, Australia, and northern South America are expected to experience severe dry spells, worsening drought conditions and elevating wildfire risks.

Elevated Global Temperatures: The compounding effect of extreme El Niño dynamics alongside underlying climate trends will keep global land surface temperatures well above historical averages, likely pushing global seasonal heat into unprecedented territory.

A compound oceanic phenomenon

The current climatic outlook is further complicated by interactions across adjacent ocean basins. The WMO highlights a concurrent positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) a climate driver known to amplify rainfall extremes across the Indian Ocean basin forecasted to peak during October. Simultaneously, sea-surface temperatures across the equatorial Atlantic remain significantly above average, creating a widespread web of warm ocean anomalies.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service @OfficialKCGS is currently undertaking pre-deployment and asset-readiness measures, including being strategically positioned in high flood risk areas along Kenya’s 🇰🇪 coastline, lakes, and shared waterways ahead of the peak El Nino rainfall period. Particular attention is being given to the Tana River Delta and Garsen; the Lamu Archipelago; and Vanga and Shimoni in Kwale County. In Mombasa, Tudor and Port Reitz creeks remain priority areas as well as Kilifi Creek and the Sabaki River. Further inland, heightened preparedness is covering the Lake Victoria Basin, Lake Baringo, Lake Bogoria, Lake Naivasha and along the Turkwel River and Lake Turkana. The Service has established a dedicated Maritime Disaster Response Joint Operations Centre at its Headquarters in Mombasa to provide 24 hour monitoring and maintain operational links with the National Disaster Operations Centre @NDOCKenya. — Ministry of Interior | Kenya (@InteriorKE) October 8, 2026