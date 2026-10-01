Final radio communication before Wicknell Chivayo's crash reveals pilot's growing confusion

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lulu were among 5 other people who died after a helicopter crash.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lulu were among 5 other people who died after a helicopter crash.

As the helicopters made their way back, poor weather began closing in. It was bad enough that Wicknell Chivayo's pilot made desperate radio calls as he appeared to have lost his bearings.

Somewhere above the clouds, east of Harare, a pilot was losing his bearings. And on the other end of the radio, a colleague flying just minutes away could only listen as the situation slipped further out of control.

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That's the chilling account now emerging from Wicknell Chivayo's own security detail, who was travelling in a separate helicopter alongside the one carrying the businessman, his wife Lulu, and others on September 30, 2026.

Sir Wicknell Chivayo was the founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe, Chivayo secured major government energy contracts, most notably the controversial Gwanda Solar Project (Image: Files)

It started, by all accounts, as a routine flight home.

Chivayo and Lulu had just left the site of their rural home, where they'd been inspecting ongoing construction. Forty minutes later, the aircraft carrying them would go down.

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But in between, there was a sky turning hostile, and a pilot trying everything he could to find his way through it.

Reroute, then a warning

As both helicopters made their way back, the weather began closing in. It was bad enough that Chivayo's pilot made the call to change course entirely.

The wreckage of the helicopter Wicknell Chivayo died travelling in.

"On our way back, the weather became challenging, and our pilot suggested that we reroute and go via Bromley instead," the security aide said.

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That reroute, though, didn't settle things. If anything, it was the beginning of a transmission that would grow more unsettling with every exchange.

"I haven't exited the cloud"

Over the radio, the aide listened as the pilot flying Chivayo's helicopter repeated himself, almost like a man trying to convince himself as much as anyone listening.

"What I observed during the pilots' communication was that the pilot flying the boss kept saying: 'I'm in bad weather, I haven't exited the cloud,'" the aide recounted.

The pilot's last confirmed position placed him somewhere over Surrey, a detail that offered little comfort to those tracking his progress from the other aircraft.

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Everything went quiet

Then came the exchange that the aide says still sits heavily with him.

His own pilot radioed in, reporting they were just ten minutes from their destination. It should have been a simple, reassuring update. Instead, the response from the other helicopter raised immediate alarm.

"The pilot flying the boss appeared confused, asking, 'Which destination?' Our pilot responded that Marondera, but no reply came. All communication with the other helicopter was lost," the aide recounted, as reported by ZimLive.

Zimbabwean TV footage shows wreckage of helicopter that crashed with Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and four others on board. Nobody survived, ZBC News reported overnight pic.twitter.com/AQlPJQUb2K — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) October 1, 2026

After that, silence. No further transmissions. No way of knowing, in that moment, what had happened in the clouds above.

Death toll still being clarified

Earlier reports had placed the number of fatalities at six. However, the aide has since stated clearly that only five people died in the crash, though no further names or identities beyond those already known have been confirmed in his account.

What investigators are still trying to determine

Air crash investigators have yet to establish the official cause of the crash.

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