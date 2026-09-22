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El Niño: Police intensify road safety crackdown ahead of heavy rains

Ndunyu Joseph 11:52 - 22 September 2026
A file image of motorists driving in the rain
Officers across various jurisdictions are engaging motorists and the public, advising them to drive cautiously, reduce speed, and strictly adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents during adverse weather conditions.
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The Traffic Department of the National Police Service (NPS) has launched an intensive, nationwide Road Safety Sensitization and Awareness Campaign.

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The September 21, 2026, initiative brought together traffic officers operating across multiple counties, including Makueni, Machakos, Marsabit, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Kwale, and Nyandarua.

Through direct, interactive engagements, officers reached out to diverse groups of road users to foster a culture of strict legal compliance and collective responsibility on the nation's transit corridors.

Comprehensive engagement across key logistics corridors

The proactive exercise focused heavily on vulnerable and high-volume road user groups, including public service vehicle (PSV) operators, commercial truck drivers, private motorists, motorcycle taxi (boda boda) riders, commuters, and pedestrians.

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A flooded street in downtown Nairobi during the deadly floods in March 2026 (Image: Files)
A flooded street in downtown Nairobi during the deadly floods in March 2026 (Image: Files)

Officers established engagement points along major highways and local transit hubs to address systemic causes of traffic accidents.

Key topics covered during the awareness drive included standard road conduct, the imperative of observing posted traffic signage, and strict adherence to speed limits.

Officers emphasized the severe dangers posed by driver fatigue, illegal overtaking, lane-discipline violations, and passenger overloading issues that frequently contribute to catastrophic highway collisions.

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Beyond distributing educational materials and issuing verbal guidance, the operation served as a two-way dialogue between law enforcement and the public.

In an update issued on Thursday, September 3, WMO said El Niño is already firmly established and is expected to strengthen further, with forecasts showing an “exceptionally high likelihood of nearly 100%” that the event will persist through February 2027.

According to WMO, exceptionally warm conditions across the tropical Pacific are supporting further strengthening of El Niño, with the event expected to reach a very strong intensity before peaking towards the end of 2026.

Members of the community offered feedback on local hazard spots, law enforcement interactions, and specific safety challenges faced by transport operators, providing valuable insights for future traffic management strategies.

Heightened safety warnings ahead of El Nino rains

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A major driver behind the timing and urgency of the nationwide campaign is the growing concern over seasonal weather risks.

Floods in Kenya. (Image: Africa Uncensored)
Floods in Kenya. (Image: Africa Uncensored)

The National Police Service highlighted potential hazards linked to expected El Niño rainfall, which historically leads to compromised road infrastructure, flash flooding, mudslides, poor visibility, and reduced tire traction on critical highway networks.

In light of these upcoming weather challenges, police commanders urged all motor vehicle operators to take immediate, proactive steps to ensure vehicle roadworthiness.

Specific attention was directed toward inspecting critical safety features, such as tire tread depth, braking systems, windshield wipers, side mirrors, and vehicle lighting assemblies.

Motorists were further advised to adjust their driving habits during heavy rainfall by reducing speeds, maintaining increased trailing distances, avoiding flooded bridge crossings, and keeping headlights on to maximize visibility.

A continuing strategy to reduce road fatalities

The multi-county outreach forms part of a broader, preventive policing strategy by the National Police Service to lower road traffic fatalities across Kenya.

Rather than relying solely on punitive enforcement, speed traps, and court citations, the Traffic Department is prioritizing continuous community education to address the root causes of reckless driving.

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By combining direct educational outreach with active public feedback mechanisms, police authorities aim to build a long-term partnership with road users.

Law enforcement officials reaffirmed that road safety is a shared obligation, calling on drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike to maintain maximum road discipline and prioritize safety particularly as challenging weather conditions approach.

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