File image of newly imported cars at the port of Mombasa

File image of newly imported cars at the port of Mombasa

Roadworthiness certificates issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) for 2019-registered vehicles expire permanently on December 31, 2026.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has issued a directive to officially bar the importation of any used motor vehicle first registered before January 1, 2020 starting January 1, 2027.

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The directive, issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, enforces the country's strict eight-year age limit on second-hand cars and applies universally to the general public, returning residents, and diplomatic personnel.

Enforcement of the eight-year age limit

The restriction is grounded in clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000, the Kenya Standard governing the inspection and roadworthiness of imported motor vehicles. Under this regulation, only right-hand-drive (RHD) vehicles whose year of first registration falls on or after January 1, 2020, will be cleared for entry into the country once the new calendar year begins. Any vehicle registered in 2019 or earlier will immediately lose eligibility for importation at the turn of the year.

A file image of imported cars

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In an official public notice, the standards body laid out the exact parameters of the incoming ban:

“Under the Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order, we wish to notify all importers of used / second hand motor vehicles, including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public, that in observance of clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000 on the eight (8) year age limit requirement, only Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose Year of First Registration is 1st January 2020 or later shall be allowed into the country effective 1st January 2027.”

Pre-shipment inspection and certificate deadlines

Before importation, Kenyan car importers bringing in vehicles from major international markets specifically Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, Thailand, and South Africa must secure mandatory roadworthiness certificates prior to shipping.

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These pre-export verification documents are issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ), the agency contracted to operate designated inspection centres in those exporting nations on behalf of KEBS.

To ensure compliance with the January 2027 cutoff, QISJ certificates covering vehicles registered in 2019 will expire permanently on December 31, 2026. Importers aiming to bring 2019 models into the country must ensure their units arrive and clear port protocols before that deadline, as late arrivals will face rejection or re-exportation at the owner's expense.

The annual rollover of the age limit carries substantial financial weight for Kenya's automotive sector, which relies heavily on second-hand imports to meet domestic demand.

According to UN COMTRADE data published on Trading Economics, Japan remains the dominant supplier of used cars to Kenya, commanding roughly 80 %of the total market. In 2025 alone, passenger car imports from Japan were valued at Sh55.5 billion (USD427.15 million).

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Other key source markets also recorded significant import volumes during the same period:

South Africa: Supplied passenger cars valued at Sh3.42 billion (USD26.31 million), making it the second-largest source among the listed markets.

United Kingdom: Exported passenger vehicles worth Sh2.73 billion (USD20.99 million) to Kenya.

Thailand: Accounted for Sh2.39 billion (USD18.41 million) in passenger car imports.

United Arab Emirates: Recorded close to Sh400 million (USD3.01 million) in passenger car shipments, alongside commercial vehicles and automotive spare parts.

Shift toward local assembly and electric mobility

The tightening of import rules coincides with broader government efforts to curb Kenya’s reliance on foreign second-hand vehicles and stimulate domestic manufacturing.

President William Ruto has actively championed policies to reduce dependence on imported vehicles through local assembly, positioning industrial production as a driver for job creation and regional trade.

A centerpiece of this strategy is a proposed Sh390 billion (USD3 billion) electric vehicle investment initiative. Finalized in October 2026, the agreement between Endelevu Enterprise Corporation and Chinese automaker Geely aims to establish large-scale local manufacturing capacity.

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