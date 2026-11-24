AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

AFCON 2027 will be held in East Africa.

Revealed: Why Kenya Was Left With Only Nairobi for AFCON 2027 as Tanzania Gets 3 Cities

An insider explains how stadium setbacks in Eldoret cost Kenya a second AFCON 2027 host city, leaving Nairobi alone while Tanzania claimed three.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially selected Nairobi as Kenya’s only host city for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leaving the regional economic giant trailing behind its co-hosts in venue readiness.

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The announcement, made during CAF’s 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, revealed a stark contrast among the East African partners.

While Kenya was restricted to a single city, Tanzania secured three host locations, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Zanzibar, and Uganda earned approval for two, Kampala and Hoima.

The continental showpiece, scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, was initially celebrated as a milestone for the region.

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However, the revelation that Kenya’s involvement would be confined strictly to the capital has triggered widespread mockery across social media platforms, with regional rivals aiming for Kenya’s reputation as East Africa’s powerhouse.

Online critics were quick to react, with users describing Kenya's standing as a "paper tiger" and pointing out the irony of boasting regional leadership while failing to clear secondary venues outside the capital.

From Two Cities to One: The Collapse of Eldoret’s Bid

When the joint "Pamoja" bid was initially presented to CAF, Kenya proposed two primary destinations: Nairobi and Eldoret.

Under the original blueprint, Eldoret was set to feature the 15,000-capacity Kipchoge Keino Stadium, backed by government promises to expand the ground into a modern 30,000-seat facility.

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Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Kapsabet. Courtesy

The town also earmarked training facilities at the University of Eldoret, 64 Stadium, the Eldoret Showground, and Eldoret Polytechnic.

However, Kipchoge Keino Stadium suffered persistent setbacks. As quoted by Nation Sport, insiders close to the local organising committee revealed that the facility began losing ground after it was removed from hosting responsibilities for the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

With the venue lagging significantly behind schedule, organisers concentrated their resources on Nairobi's Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums.

According to an official who spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity, CAF inspectors remained sceptical about Eldoret’s progress.

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“Kipchoge was nowhere close to being ready when CHAN preparations were underway, so the focus shifted entirely to Kasarani and Nyayo. Nairobi effectively became CAF's sole trusted destination in Kenya. Even when efforts were made to accelerate work in Eldoret, CAF maintained a cautious stance.”

A subsequent evaluation sealed Eldoret’s fate, as inspectors found the venue still resembling a full-scale building site, forcing CAF to strike it off the tournament roster.

Stadium Lineups Across East Africa

The revised arrangement means Kenya could stage fewer fixtures than both Tanzania and Uganda. Kenya’s primary match venues will now be the newly built 60,000-seater Raila Odinga International Stadium on Ngong Road and the 48,000-capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Nyayo National Stadium has been repurposed solely as a training ground alongside several supplementary training pitches across the capital and Kiambu County.

In contrast, the neighbouring co-hosts will deploy modern facilities spread across multiple urban hubs:

Tanzania: Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam (60,000 seats), Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha (30,000 seats), and Fumba Stadium in Zanzibar (36,500 seats).

Uganda: Mandela National Stadium in Kampala (45,000 seats) and Hoima City Stadium (20,000 seats).

As the countdown to AFCON 2027 continues, Kenya must now focus on getting its Nairobi infrastructure in world-class shape to deliver a seamless continental tournament.

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Progress on the renovation of Kipchoge Keino Stadium continues to encounter setbacks due to irregular disbursements to contractors, threatening the facility's readiness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

President William Ruto officially commissioned the modernisation project in January 2025, but financial bottlenecks have repeatedly brought construction to a standstill.

Although Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed the release of funds in April 2025 to kickstart stalled operations, work on the ground has remained sluggish.

During the same period, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya briefed the National Assembly’s Committee on Sports and Culture, indicating that total expenditure could surpass KSh 3.5 billion, with approximately KSh 300 million already disbursed at the time.

According to an insider involved with the AFCON preparations, organisers had calculated that shifting the 2026 Mashujaa Day national celebrations from Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet to Kipchoge Keino Stadium would force the contractor to hit a strict deadline. However, the venue was still incomplete when the national holiday was observed on October 20.

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