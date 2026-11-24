President William Ruto defended the 2024 Finance Bill during a speech in Bungoma, accusing political opponents of using fake news to manipulate young protesters during nationwide demonstrations.

President William Ruto has defended the controversial 2024 Finance Bill, claiming it was passed without causing harm to the country despite nationwide protests that forced him to withdraw the proposed legislation.

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President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Speaking in Bungoma on Monday, November 23, Ruto accused his political competitors of using misinformation, disinformation and fake news to influence young Kenyans during the demonstrations against the proposed tax measures.

He said the protests had disrupted the lives and future prospects of many young people, accusing his opponents of misleading them about the contents of the Bill.

"You manipulated them in 2024 using fake news, using misinformation about a Finance Bill that was eventually passed and there was no harm to our nation," Ruto said.

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President William Ruto.

The President urged young Kenyans not to allow themselves to be used by politicians, calling on them to focus on education, internships, employment and entrepreneurship.

"I want to tell the young people of Kenya, don't avail yourself for manipulation, for misinformation, for disinformation. You must be very clear about where you want to go. Get your education, get internship, get a job and get a business," he said.

“The 2024 Finance Bill was eventually passed, and there was no harm to our nation,” President Ruto claims https://t.co/i4XxfYu6HT — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 23, 2026

Ruto reiterated his criticism of political competitors, accusing them of continuing to use misleading information to influence young people.

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What happened to the 2024 Finance Bill?

The President's remarks revisited the protests that erupted in June 2024 after Parliament passed the Finance Bill, which proposed several tax measures that demonstrators feared would increase the cost of living.

Thousands of young Kenyans, particularly members of Generation Z, took to the streets under the hashtags #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament, demanding that lawmakers reject the legislation.

Marking one year since the Gen Z protests – June 25, 2025

The demonstrations spread from Nairobi to other towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisii.

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On June 25, 2024, protests escalated after demonstrators breached security barriers and entered Parliament Buildings, where parts of the complex were set on fire.

Images from Gen Z protests. (Courtesy)

The following day, Ruto announced that he would not sign the Bill and referred it back to Parliament with recommendations to delete all its clauses.

On July 25, 2024, the National Assembly voted to adopt the President's reservations, effectively rejecting the Finance Bill in its entirety. The legislation therefore did not become law.

The protests were also marked by deaths, injuries and destruction of property.