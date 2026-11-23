Usain Bolt has backed YouTuber IShowSpeed's dream of turning professional after watching the streamer deliver a stunning 100m sprint during a trackside challenge.

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has given popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed a major vote of confidence, declaring that the viral streamer has raw potential to pursue professional sprinting.

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Usain Bolt was speaking after watching him clock 10.352 seconds in their trackside link-up aired on Sunday, November 22, 2026, in an episode titled "I RACED USAIN BOLT!" on IShowSpeed’s YouTube series, Speed Goes Pro.

Working alongside former Trinidadian Olympic sprinter Ato Boldon, who has been coaching the 21-year-old content creator, real name Darren Watkins Jr., Speed stepped onto the track determined to prove his athletic credibility in front of the fastest man in history.

Breaking Down IShowSpeed’s Sprint Times: 10.50s to 10.352s

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Rather than a head-to-head race against the retired Jamaican legend, the challenge saw IShowSpeed run two solo timed 100m attempts while Bolt and Boldon monitored his form, start mechanics, and top-end speed.

Coming into the session with a previous training benchmark of 10.72 seconds and a self-imposed target of 10.09 seconds, Speed recorded a solid 10.50 seconds on his first attempt.

Despite initially feeling frustrated that he had not dipped closer to the 10-second barrier, he tightened his running technique and improved significantly on his second run, stopping the clock at 10.352 seconds.

Performance data from the challenge also highlighted Speed’s explosive start, showing that he generated higher initial velocity during the opening 15 metres than Bolt’s famous 2009 world-record run in Berlin before Bolt’s unmatched top-end stride length pulled clear over the remainder of the distance.

Usain Bolt’s Verdict: ‘10.35 Is No Joke’

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World's fastest man Usain Bolt.

Following the second sprint, an eager IShowSpeed turned directly to the Jamaican icon to ask the question dominating his Speed Goes Pro journey:

"Do I have what it takes to go pro?"

Usain Bolt did not hesitate to endorse the streamer’s natural speed and sharp improvement between runs, emphasising how difficult it is to post that kind of time solo: "I think so. I think so. I was very impressed, man. I was very impressed. Very impressed. 10.35 is a massive difference. To run by yourself and run 10.35 is no joke. I'm shocked. I'm genuinely impressed. It's going to open a lot of people's eyes with that one."

Bolt also praised Speed’s competitive mentality, noting that while any seasoned track coach would immediately recognise 10.35 seconds as a strong foundation, Speed’s visible frustration at missing his 10.09 target showed genuine athlete hunger.

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For IShowSpeed, who has long spoken about his ambition to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, meeting and training under Bolt’s watchful eye marked a milestone moment.