Ruto Takes Aim at Sifuna, Gachagua and Co With Big Promises in Bungoma: 'You Have Nothing!'

President William Ruto has turned up the heat on Rigathi Gachagua, Edwin Sifuna and his rivals, challenging his political rivals to prove they have a credible plan ahead of 2027.

President William Ruto has launched a fierce political jab at opposition figures including Martha Karua, Fred Matiang'i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna, while rallying residents in Bungoma County around his administration’s development record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing crowds during his Western Kenya tour, Ruto framed the run-up to the 2027 General Election as a straight contest between tangible state projects and what he dismissed as empty political rhetoric from rivals who have yet to present a unified front or a clear policy blueprint.

While figures such as Martha Karua, Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua have kept up vocal attacks against the government on the campaign trail and in public forums, the President urged Kenyans to judge the leaders by measurable delivery rather than slogans.

"As a nation, as a people, as Kenyans, this is our country. And Kenya is our responsibility. We make decisions about where we want to take this country. We must never allow ourselves to be conned, to be shortchanged by people who have no vision, have no plan, have no agenda, because when the country loses, we all lose," he said.

Farming Reforms and Reviving Cash Crops

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Ruto further challenged his political competitors to match his administration’s interventions in agriculture.

He pointed to efforts aimed at lowering production costs and cutting out exploitative intermediaries across key value chains.

"I want to challenge those who want to compete against us. We can stand before the people of Kenya and say that the commitments we made to the sugar sector, the results are there. The commitments we made to our farmers; today, farmers can testify,” he said.

“From coffee farmers, to tea farmers, to sugarcane farmers, to maize farmers, we have not only reduced the cost of farm inputs, seeds and fertiliser, but we have organised the sector better."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruto further argued that structural changes in crop management and market access are beginning to restore profitability for households that depend on agriculture for their daily survival.

Education, Healthcare, Roads, and Housing Push

An image of President William Ruto(Image:pcs)

Beyond farming, the President further noted that his government has improved the state of classrooms, hospitals, transport networks and housing.

He highlighted teacher recruitment, classroom construction, and reforms to education financing alongside expanded hospital reach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have changed our education system. The challenges that we had four years ago, we committed to the nation. Today, we've hired more teachers. We've strengthened CBC,” he said.

“We've changed the funding model, and we've built more classrooms. We committed to health. We stand before the people of Kenya. Today, health is much more organised. It reaches more people. More people can access hospitals."

On connectivity and urban development, Ruto outlined ambitious targets tied to ongoing roadworks, rail extension, and the Affordable Housing Programme, emphasising that projects are rolling out across counties including Bungoma.

Economic Direction and Sharp Jabs at Rivals

President Ruto further defended his economic stewardship and borrowing record, insisting that macroeconomic indicators and public investments tell a clearer story than political criticism from opponents.

"We made a commitment that we were going to change the economy of Kenya. Today, we have a good report on where the economy of Kenya is going. We made a commitment that we were going to reduce debt and borrowing. Today, the numbers, even if you want to distort them, speak for themselves," he added.

The President went ahead and dared the opposition to bring concrete alternatives to voters instead of focusing on political confrontation.

"So I want to say, without fear of any contradiction, that every commitment that we made to the people of Kenya, we have done our best and today, we have a record that Kenyans can see. So, our competitors who think that they can lie to the people of Kenya that we made commitments which we have not kept, we are waiting for you,” he said.