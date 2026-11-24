While Linet Toto remained on stage, members of the audience moved towards her rival, creating a noticeable contrast in the reception given to the two politicians.

While Linet Toto remained on stage, members of the audience moved towards her rival, creating a noticeable contrast in the reception given to the two politicians.

Linet Toto Left Stunned on Podium as Bomet Crowd Welcomes Rival Chebile with Song, Dance

While Linet Toto was on the podium, her rival made a grand arrival, stealing the thunder from under her feet. She watched as the crowd energetically welcomed Chebile with song and dance.

Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir appeared to receive less attention than her political rival, Irene Terer Bise Chebile, during a recent public event in Bomet County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Linet Toto on the podium as Irene Chebile arrives at a public gathering in Bomet.

In viral footage, the politician, popularly known as Toto, was spotted standing still on the podium as her opponent arrived, forcing hundreds in the crowd to turn towards Chebile, who attracted cheers and dancing from some of those attending the gathering.

While Toto remained on stage, members of the audience moved towards her rival, creating a noticeable contrast in the reception given to the two politicians.

The incident emerged on Monday, November 23, as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto was left standing awkwardly on the podium as residents warmly welcomed her political rival, Irene Terer Bise Chebile, during a public event in Chebunyo, Chepalungu Constituency, amid her waning popularity ahead of 2027 elections. https://t.co/Fsu7vOJU0r — John Mutongoi (@johnmtongoi) November 23, 2026

The moment has drawn attention to the competition for the Bomet Woman Representative seat, which Toto won in the 2022 polls.

## Chebile steps up political activities ahead of 2027

Chebile is among the aspirants seeking to challenge Toto for the Bomet Woman Representative position in the next general election.

Her campaign activities have attracted attention, particularly her reported use of a helicopter to attend public gatherings and community events across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chebile previously worked at Safaricom before venturing into politics, according to reports about her background.

Her growing public profile places her among the politicians seeking to build support ahead of the 2027 contest.

However, the reception at one public event does not establish the level of support either politician enjoys across Bomet County.

## How Linet Toto won the Bomet Woman Representative seat

Toto rose to national prominence during the 2022 General Election after defeating eight other candidates to become Bomet Woman Representative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the age of 24, she secured 242,775 votes on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, defeating her closest challenger, Alice Chepkorir Milgo, who received 43,180 votes.

Her victory made her one of the youngest women elected to the National Assembly in the 13th Parliament.

Toto's campaign attracted attention for its grassroots approach, with reports showing her walking to political gatherings and using motorcycles to reach residents.

She also spoke about the financial challenges she faced while pursuing the seat, saying she relied on support from family members, friends and well-wishers.